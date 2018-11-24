Today

Areas of fog. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Areas of fog. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies with some morning fog. High 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.