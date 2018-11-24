CLARION — As 2018 winds down, the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is already gearing up for 2019. The Annual Awards Dinner is set for Friday, March 8. Plans are to once again hold this annual event at the Gemmell Student Complex on the Clarion University campus. During this event, several people/groups are honored with awards that include a few different Business of the Year Awards, a Lifetime Achievement award, a Volunteer of the Year award and the prestigious Citizen of the Year award.
Wine Walk
May brings with it the ever-popular Clarion Wine Walk, once again scheduled for the second Friday of the month, May 10. This year’s event will not only bring back favorite wineries, but will also include microbreweries and distilleries. Watch the Chamber’s Facebook page for updates as they finalize plans and make final decisions on vendors. All proceeds go towards the I Love Clarion fireworks on July 3.
Golf Outing
Also in May, on the Friday before Memorial Day, the Chamber will once again be holding the annual Delta Contractors and Design Golf Outing. This year’s event will be at Hi-Level Golf Course in Kossuth. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with continental breakfast. Lunch and dinner will also be catered again this year. Watch the Chamber’s Facebook page, website and email blasts as more details become available.
I Love Clarion
The Independence Day celebration will take place at the Clarion Hospital “I Love Clarion” event on July 3. There will be a live band, food vendors, and games for the children before fireworks set off at dusk.
Autumn Leaf Festival
The 66th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival™ sponsored by the U.S. Army is scheduled for September 28 – October 6. Registration forms for all events will be available on the Chamber’s website beginning Jan. 2. Planning meetings will begin in April.
Additional events
The Chamber will also be holding several open houses, Chamber Mixers and even a Women’s Leadership Program in 2019 as well as continuing to work with and guide the Clarion Area Young Professionals group, who will also be holding many events in the coming year. For more information on what they have going on or to keep up with all of the events being held in 2019, please visit the Chamber on Facebook and check out the events calendar on their website.
Members sought
The Chamber is always looking for committee members, committee chairs and volunteers. A few of committee chairs finished decades of service with this year’s festival, and organizers are always looking for new ideas. Those who would like to get involved may contact Tracy Becker at (814) 226-9161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.