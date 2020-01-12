This week, I had a run-in with my past. You see, if someone on Facebook says they’re bored, I always post, “Read a book!”
I mean, I’m an English teacher and a writer. It’s not just good advice, it’s also a little self-serving.
Anyway, the person, who knew me in high school, made a snarky comment back that was obviously targeted at pre-Modern Andy.
Modern Andy, he isn’t that person anymore. He’s not even Early Modern Andy, which was so much better than the pre-Modern version, but he still needed work.
But Modern Andy felt the hit.
I didn’t even go by “Andy” when this person knew me!
Life is made of change. Things that don’t change, die. I have changed a lot in the last 20 years. It’s amazing to me, the philosophical concept of change. Google “Ship of Theseus” sometime. The metaphysics of identity are a fun concept to ponder for a while when you really need to sleep, and you can’t. Go down that rabbit hole for a while.
My cells aren’t the same cells as the person I was. My ideas and experiences aren’t the same as the person I was. Yet, I still have to apologize for that person.
That’s what a good person does, after all. We take ownership for what any version of ourselves did. I made a vow 15 years ago that I would stay married to Joy. I’m still here. I promised a newly-downloaded baby that I would be the best daddy that I could be, and that was seven years ago and I’m still trying. He’s different, too. Being housebroken is a major difference for little humans. So, when I saw the comment online, I took the hit and then messaged the person an apology. Granted, this person must not read my columns because I’ve addressed this concept of change before. Still, just because most aspects of me have changed from when I was a kid, I still retain the identity of that person.
My students are living in that strange world of adolescence right now, and I wish that I could help them realize that many of their actions now will make their future selves wish to go back in time and throat-punch their current selves.
(If I ever meet that 18-year-old version of me who sold my comic collection, he will rue the day we were born.)
I watch my students fight over a boy to whom neither girl will be married after high school. I watch them divide themselves up by party affiliations before they’re even old enough to vote. I see them form cliques based on arbitrary style choices. I see them cripple themselves with self-doubt and unrealistic expectations when they’re in the safest environment to take some changes and try new things. I see them agonize over college choices like they won’t be able to transfer schools if they hate where they are. I see the smallest disagreements end friendships that were formed in elementary school. I watch all of this, and I remember pre-Modern Andy. What a jerk that guy was. But, boy, was he thin and handsome! Too bad he didn’t know it.
I’m not sitting here saying these kids are abnormal. Obviously, this was who I was when I was their age. Somewhere between my desire to be a sort of catcher in the rye keeping kids from growing up to quickly and my sense of responsibility to be true to who I am now, I find myself impotently shaking my head and wishing for the road not taken. As the man said, youth is wasted on the young.
I’m not going out and finding people to apologize to. Anyone who says you have to do that is a sadist. But when I’m faced with a snarky comment that betrays a 20-year-old slight that was my fault, I do have to own up to it and say I’m sorry.
Not being a kid anymore is harder than I expected. For so many reasons.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.