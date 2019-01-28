By the time this week’s issue arrives in readers’ mailboxes, we are all going to be hunkering indoors and wishing for spring. There is a big clot of Arctic air paying us a visit, accompanied by a stiff wind that makes it feel like 30 below zero.
This morning, I swapped out my usual beloved cup of coffee for a pot of tea. Tea and cold weather go together like macaroni and cheese for some reason.
Honest, I’m not a tea snob or anything, but you will seldom find a box of teabags in my pantry. I went full-on retro a few years ago and started buying the whole-leaf version. It tastes really good, it’s economical and it perks me up without giving me the shakes.
While I was defrosting my brain at about 7 a.m., I started thinking about where teabags came from. I mean, American colonists didn’t throw crates of Lipton into Boston harbor, nor did the late Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company achieve greatness by selling slightly stale Tetley teabags in its stores.
I started poking around and doing some research. The idea of the teabag was developed commercially in 1904 at a time when America was starting to establish itself as Convenience Nation.
The first bags were made of silk, sewn and individually filled by hand, making me think that they must have been very expensive for the average working man’s home. The original bags were supposed to be opened and the tea brewed in traditional pots. However, people found that dunking the unopened bags into hot water worked well with less mess.
In 1929, the teabag-making machine was invented in Germany, and paper teabags were developed the following year in America. This may have made them marginally more affordable to people struggling through the Great Depression.
At some point, Americans switched from drinking tea to drinking coffee. It’s quaintly American to think that we wanted to reject all things British, including tea, but that may not have been the case. Coffee grows well in our hemisphere, making it a cheaper option than tea shipped from China.
Tea consumption has been rising for the last 20 years, though. It will be interesting to see if this trend continues. Wouldn’t it be something if people started holding afternoon teas, sponsoring tea dances and wearing tea-length dresses again?
One of our rites of passage in junior-high home economics class was baking cartloads of dainty cookies for the annual faculty tea each spring. As an eighth-grader, I thought it was odd that we prepared an urn of coffee. Teenagers pick up on inconsistencies in adults like that.
It was only later that I started wondering about the difference between low tea and high tea, terms that you see in Victorian romance novels. Maybe low tea was only served to casual acquaintances, while high tea was reserved for trying to impress the right people.
I could be wrong, but I might be mistaken.
“Low” and “high” refer to the height of the table used when serving tea. Low tea was served from a lower table, something like a coffee table. High tea was served at loftier dining room tables.
Low tea was a more casual affair, ladies entertaining their closer friends and serving them lighter fare such as crumpets, watercress sandwiches and cake. High tea was more substantial and involved hot dishes.
But nobody has time to sit around at 4 p.m. sipping on tea and nibbling daintily on pastries these days. This is probably one of the reasons that the coffee break took the place of the afternoon tea. High tea turned into “supper” and here we are today.
Just the same, I like to think that at least one of my great-grandmothers had some of her lady friends over for afternoon tea once in a while. The most likely candidate lived in town and, while she had a work ethic that would make a CEO faint, she liked some of the finer things in life.
This business of rushing around and buying our coffee at drive-through windows might have made her shake her head. I mean, that stuff comes in cups that you throw away when you’re finished. Elsie Ferguson, the prototype of Martha Stewart, would have found a way to reuse them.
So, here sits Elsie’s great-granddaughter, drinking tea at her kitchen table on a winter’s morning. There’s nary a china teacup in this kitchen, a thick earthenware mug in her hand. The tea was brewed in a French press rather than in a proper teapot.
But the tea was made from real leaves, not a little sachet full of crumbly afterthoughts. It’s one of those small things that connects a person with the way things used to be done.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
