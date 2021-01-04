Brainwashed people are not “stupid” as some suggest. If you get people used to being brainwashed every 15 minutes with ads, then your children can be smart and when asked how to spell the word relief, reply “R-O-L-A-I-D-S!”
Fox capitalized on this observation. It all started when Roger Ailes went to Rupert Murdoch, an atheist from Australia, who says he is a Christian (no spin there), the same man who convinced Margaret Thatcher, the then-Prime Minister of the British Isles, now known as the U.K., to not stop his monopolistic move to take over “The Times” and other rags. She bowed to him, and later when he came to America, he gave money to Ailes to start Fox, and now owns the Wall Street Journal and numerous other media outlets to spread his hate with.
Rupert Murdoch recently had his COVID-19 vaccination shot. Being a billionaire, he didn’t refuse the “free” shot in the morally depraved Socialist country Fox suggests England is, at least the way they demonize the “Demoncrats” of America. Imagine that, Old Rupe, getting a free vaccine shot for COVID-19 in a Socialist country — how will Hannity and others spin that if they mention it at all?
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the USA, is causally related to Fox propaganda and Trump’s bowing to it, as spoon fed by Fox to him. They have the blood of innocent Americans on their hands!
Intelligence, like height, is not a superior quality of a man, it is simply a quality. If you are short, and look up to tall people, you will get a stiff neck. If you look up to smarter people, you will think you are dumb. Democracy already suggests all are created equal, so start acting your part — because if there is a Christ, and he does return, don’t you want him to be proud of you? Being born as equal but raised in “wage slavery” goes against the very meaning of the term. Let’s start the New Year with: “And a living wage for all!”
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg