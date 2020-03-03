WASHINGTON (TNS) — The Federal Reserve, reacting swiftly to the coronavirus’ damaging blows to the economy, announced a sizable interest rate cut Tuesday — the first such emergency rate action since the Great Recession more than a decade ago.
The Fed’s move — along with a coordinated global economic response reminiscent of the dark days of the 2007-08 financial crisis — gave an initial boost to stocks, with the Dow rising almost 700 points.
But it fell almost as quickly, reflecting the depth of concern about the virus’ potential reach and economic impact, as well as whether lower interest rates or other government actions can help in the face of the mysterious and highly infectious disease.
The Dow ended the day down 786 points, a nearly 3% drop and the ninth decline in the last 10 trading sessions.
The Fed’s half-point rate cut marked a dramatic change from just a week ago when Fed officials seemed content to take a wait-and-see approach. But since then, there has been mounting angst in the United States that the spreading virus could do serious harm to the American economy, as it has in China, where the outbreak began.
Rising numbers of coronavirus cases — and the first deaths — in the U.S. have caused increasing health concerns and deepening pessimism about the economy. A growing number of American companies have warned of lower earnings because of their exposure to China and disruptions to global supply chains, as well as a slowdown in travel and tourism.
“We saw a risk to the outlook for the economy and chose to act,” said Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell, at a news conference shortly after the rate-cut announcement.
President Trump, who has been an ardent critic of his own Fed leader, demanded that the central bank keep lowering rates.
“The Federal Reserve is cutting but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors,” he tweeted moments after the Fed announcement. “We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA,” he said, in a reference to lower interest rates in other advanced economies. “It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting!”
The Fed’s announcement came as the international group consisting of the United States and six other major advanced economies, referred to as the G-7, issued a statement pledging to use “all appropriate tools” in response to the rising risks of a possible global pandemic.
Although the G-7 provided no specific action plan, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin suggested the White House could soon announce steps to help small and medium-sized businesses affected by the fallout from the spreading coronavirus.
Those steps are likely to include regulatory relief and a special lending facility to help offset potential increases in unemployment and bankruptcies, said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at the accounting firm RSM US.
“It will soon be time for the federal government to bring out its biggest gun: fiscal firepower,” he said.
Powell left open the possibility of additional rate reductions. In a statement approved unanimously, Fed policymakers said they were “closely monitoring developments” of a health crisis that “poses evolving risks to economic activity.”
With the rate cut, the Fed’s main interest rate will be lowered to 1% to 1.25%. Although Powell and his colleagues can knock that down to zero or even into negative territory — which Trump has suggested the Fed do — analysts say lower interest rates by themselves are unlikely to be very effective.