It’s time to get flu shots! Influenza, or the flu, is a virus that causes respiratory illness. Though it can be mild for some people, it can cause others to be hospitalized. Flu season starts in October and peaks around the holidays. Shown is Jenny Colville getting her flu shot from Kim Baun, Pharm.D, pharmacist in charge at McCabe Drug, Reynoldsville. Both McCabe Drug and the Penn Highlands Community Pharmacy offer flu vaccines.