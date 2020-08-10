“A book is the only place in which you can examine a fragile thought without breaking it, or explore an explosive idea without fear it will go off in your face.”
— Edward P. Morgan
“Books are not made for furniture, but there is nothing else that so beautifully furnishes a house.”
— Henry Ward
Beecher
•
Clarion County Library System’s Great Cash Raffle — Friday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m.
We are doing another cash raffle this year! Tickets are $5 each and available at any of the Clarion County libraries (Clarion, Foxburg, Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg). There are six cash prizes from $100 to $500 and only a limited number of tickets will be sold. Winners will be drawn on Friday, Dec. 11 at the Clarion Free Library at 1 p.m. We will also stream it on CCLS’s Facebook Live. Winners do not need to be present.
•
“There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world. Love of books is the best of all.”
— Jacqueline Kennedy
•
Imagine Your Story: Summer Quest 2020.
The summer is slowly coming to an end at Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library. During the last section of the program we’ve had some fun with fairytales and provided fairytale-themed virtual escape rooms, fairytale crafts like fairy jars, growing your own beanstalks, and zombie plants!
You can also find American Folk Tales virtual escape rooms via our online library blog at www.eccleslesherlibrary.blogspot.com. There are plenty of other activity and craft videos to check out as well!
We are quickly coming to the end of the summer program, however, a summer that has been like no other for us and for many others. We are very grateful for everyone who has supported us and participated and continued to take part as we work hard to bring you quality programs, whether virtual or in person!
Here is a special thank you message from Ms. Kelly:
”I want to say thank you to all of those who participated in our 2020 Summer Reading Program. To the parents/grandparents who took the time to stop in and pick up packets each week. To the children who did the packets each week. To the Friends of the Library for helping me put together packets each week and supporting our program financially, despite the fact that we couldn’t do our regular fundraisers. Thank you so much!
“This has been a challenging program to orchestrate. I had to learn a great deal very quickly in order to run a virtual program. I hope you enjoyed it. Due to the continuing circumstances most of our programming will continue to be virtual for the time being. Your feedback on the content would be greatly appreciated.
“Despite the circumstances, I had a wonderful time with Summer Reading this year. I hope you did as well. Keep checking the blog! I will be posting videos, crafts ideas, and more for all ages. Once again, I thank you for your participation and support.”
•
“Reading takes us away from home, but more important, it finds homes for us everywhere.”
— Hazel Rochman
“Reading is escape, and the opposite of escape.”
— Nora Ephron
•
Linda’s Book Reviews — Also a new blog feature, check out our Circulation Clerk Linda Bowser’s weekly book reviews uploaded each week on Mondays! Linda is an avid reader of everything from James Patterson to Elin Hilderbrand, to Sarah J. Maas to Jennifer L. Armentrout. She covers older classics to newer reads that are sure to become instant favorites, so be sure to check out her latest posts to see what’s good!
•
“The love of books is a love which requires neither justification, apology, nor defense.”
— J.A. Langford
•
Between the Lines YA Book Discussion — Thursday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m.: “It’s the End of the World as I Know It” by Matthew Landis.
Here’s a synopsis from Amazon.com: “Derrick is sure that doomsday is coming, and he’s prepping to survive--whether his friends believe him or not--in this middle grade novel for readers of Gary Schmidt, Gordon Korman, and Jack Gantos. Ever since his mother was killed in the line of duty in Iraq, Derrick has been absolutely certain that the apocalypse is coming. And he’s prepared: he’s got plenty of canned goods, he’s fully outfitted with HAZMAT suits, and he’s building himself a sturdy fallout shelter. When his neighbor Misty insists on helping with the shelter, Derrick doesn’t think it’s such a good idea. Misty’s just had a kidney transplant, and her reaction to her brush with death is the opposite of Derrick’s: where Derrick wants to hide, Misty wants to see and do everything. But as confident as Misty is, Derrick’s doomsday fears just keep getting worse. And Derrick’s promised apocalypse day begins with a very strange disaster, Derrick and Misty have to figure out a way to survive--especially when the end of the world as they know it looks nothing like they expected.”
We ventured once into adult fantasy with “The Bear and the Nightingale” by Katherine Arden, and now we are venturing into middle school fiction with this novel! We aren’t afraid to go off the beaten path to explore good books! Join us on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. as we discuss what is sure to be a very thought-provoking and engaging book. Pizza and other refreshments provided!
•
The Northwest Pennsylvania CareerLink is offering free, virtual workshops for your professional development. These workshops include “Using The Internet to Get Your Next Job,” “Resume Do’s and Don’ts,” “Interview Skills,” “Stress Management for Home and Work” and others. The classes are currently being offered online. You can find the schedule for these online events at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov under the Events tab. If you need assistance with registering for an event and/or creating an account, please contact Kat at (814) 758-5956, or kathryn.thompson@nwpacareerlink.org. A smart phone or a computer with an internet connection is required to attend these workshops.
•
Got some old ink or toner cartridges you’re about to throw out or recycle? Consider bringing them to the library! Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library participates in a recycling program that helps us raise funds by recycling old ink and toner cartridges. Keep us in mind the next time you replace the ink or toner on your printer, fax machine or any other equipment! This is also a great way to help the environment, so please, bring them down!
The library is also taking book donations again at this time! We do not accept the following: VHS tapes, encyclopedia sets, Reader’s Digest condensed novels, any materials that are damaged by mold, mildew, etc. All other donations go toward supporting the Friends of the Library Secret Garden Book Store, located on the second floor of the library. The store is open and selling books for $1 per bag. All materials that are donated are quarantined for the recommended 72-hour period before being placed in the store. The Secret Garden Book Store hours are the same as the library’s operating hours, which will continue to be the following until further notice:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Closed Wednesday, Sunday and Holidays.