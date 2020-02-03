DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.