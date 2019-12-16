NEW BETHLEHEM – Due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, The Leader-Vindicator will publish one day early the next two weeks.
Our special Christmas issue will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at area stores and vending machines. All subscriber papers will be mailed on Christmas Eve, with local subscribers likely to receive their papers on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Likewise the following week, The L-V will be published on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
To accommodate the earlier schedule, all deadlines have been advanced one business day. Church and Social Page news items, along with Letters to the Editor, must be received by noon on Friday, Dec. 20 or Friday, Dec. 27 for the holiday issues. The deadlines for Classified advertising will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 30.
The L-V office will be closed on Christmas Day and New Years Day, and may operate under shortened office hours Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.