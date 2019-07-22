I’m working on a historical book. I was asked to do it, and I agreed, but I neglected to anticipate my writing side-gig’s taking off, so I said I’d do it for free.
Fortunately, my word is my bond, so I’m working on it as my paying jobs allow. Which is a fair amount. I mean, educationally, this has been a fantastic experience. I spent the last several months teaching myself to write nonfiction, which is what led to getting this column and increasing my output here at the newspaper. I am pondering writing a memoir about my experiences teaching at a charter school (after I finish the history book), and I’m pretty sure I know how to do it now. I didn’t before, so this has been a uniquely valuable experience for someone with my particular set of skills or dreams.
All this is relevant because I need to explain why I was in the DuBois Public Library (a fine institution) running through archival microfilm of Courier-Express articles from 1987.
By the by, I was five in 1987, so completely oblivious to the world at the time. I hadn’t even seen the best-ever Batman movie (the one with Michael Keaton — fight me!) because it wouldn’t hit the screens until 1989. By all means, as far as my understanding of the world, this was the desert of the unknown. A year that had okay music — “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” and “Heaven Is A Place On Earth” come up when you google “Music from 1987” — but no real impact on the creature that would become me. Yet, for this book, I was up to my eyeballs in 1987. And you want to know what the broad headlines were at the time?
Trouble with Iran (we were actually rooting for and helping pre-bombed-the-heck-out-of-by-us Iraq). A Supreme Court justice candidate telling women they didn’t have to worry about him. Immigration. Russia. A bunch of democrats running for president. Joe Biden screwing up. And, finally, “Star Wars.”
Oh, that last one wasn’t like “The Rise of Skywalker.” It was the missile defense system being proposed by (pre-sainthood) Ronald Reagan. But still — “Star Wars” was in the news as it is today.
Yes, that’s a stretch. But Joe Biden? Nope. Not a stretch. You see, Uncle Joe plagiarized part of a speech and, in the adorable world of 1987 politics, that helped knock him out of the presidential race.
Oh, we’ve come a long way.
The world is different now in some respects, I’ll grant. Sifting through microfilm (or microfiche, if you prefer), is a pain in the neck. I don’t know how the world existed before Google! I mean, how did you Boomers and Gen Xers get anything done?
Oh, maybe that’s why you ruined college, the economy, the housing market, the environment…
No, I’m kidding. But using microfiche is a painful endeavor. I had to google how to load the machine! I mean, I used modern technology to figure out how to use the old technology that, in the name of all that’s holy, should be rendered obsolete because everything should be re-scanned and digitalized!
And then I see that the world of 1987 has some of the same headlines as 2019! I didn’t miss 1987. I got to see the remake with better special effects.
And Joe Biden still doesn’t stand a chance of becoming President of the United States.
The more things change…
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, nerd, and writer.