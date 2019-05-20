I will be spending this coming week as a respectable vagrant. Yes, the Native is rewarding herself with something of a vacation. I’m busy tying up some loose ends today, leaving the next seven days reasonably free of outside commitments.
It’s wise for me to stay close to home these days. Family emergencies pop up at the most unexpected times. I guess that’s why they’re called “emergencies.”
Now, I could pout about this, but whining and complaining never fix anything. Instead, I have devised a way to amuse and refresh myself by taking a vacation in the L-V coverage area.
It has occurred to me that I go everywhere with a reporter’s pad, a pen and a camera. I tend to work even when I’m not working, and that is not a good thing at all.
So, I’m just going to ramble around the area, exploring places I’ve thought about visiting while on my way to somewhere else. It’s a bit like my mindset during my first summer after returning here seven years ago.
The thing is, I was new to community journalism in 2012. Oh, I had bunches of news experience under my belt, but writing for a hometown newspaper is a different critter. That first summer was something of an initiation rite, I think.
Josh Walzak and Ryan Wells told me to just go out driving around on the back roads, getting lost and finding my way home. I smiled to myself because they had just had an experience with a young lady who couldn’t find her way home from Butler.
I ain’t called The Native for nuthin’.
“Sue, go over to Seminole because American Pickers is going to be visiting Aldo Veronesi. Do you think you can find that?”
They actually laughed. And I smirked and said something to the effect that I’d been going to Seminole before either of them was born. I still have friends and family over there.
I needed a real challenge and hied myself out to Leisure Run Road beside the Redbank Township church we called Hell’s Half Acre when I was a youngster. And then I set out on a locally grown safari up the hill, down the other side, slid around more than one outrageous curve and ended up in Middle Run.
That was enlightening. I always wondered where that road went but never explored it as a teenager. But I just couldn’t manage to get lost.
Another weekend, I explored the Olean Trail by starting in Cottage Hill near Hetrick’s Farm Supply and driving all the way to Corsica. That’s a good thing to know, by the way.
It is always a good idea to know at least three different ways to get home. In the aftermath of the 1996 flood, most of the bridges for miles around were either washed out or closed due to safety concerns. I won’t mention names, but I had a couple family members get lost out in the Frogtown area in their own individual ways.
And so I went trekking over the hills between Frogtown and Shannondale another day. While I always travel with a copy of Delorme’s atlas and gazetteer in my vehicle, I didn’t really need it. That was another drive that was way too easy.
I don’t have anything to prove now. There will be no sliding around gravel-covered curves just to impress the boys.
You might find me hanging out in a local park this coming week. It’s a fine thing that the weather has improved. Otherwise, I would have been bundled up in fleece, shivering my elbows off and trying to convince myself that I was having a good time.
A leisurely lunch here or there is also on the agenda. I usually hit places when they’re very busy and rushed. It will be nice to relax and take my time, something that is foreign to me now even though I’m supposedly semi-retired.
There will be a couple leisurely visits to area greenhouses, too. I like to take my time getting to know my potential plants, and that isn’t always possible when you’re trying to fit into someone else’s schedule. Choosing herb plants requires time because it is nearly equivalent to adopting a baby.
So, if you see me out wandering loose in the streets and byways, I’m fine. I haven’t escaped my minders or anything. I just need to explore this thing of being “me.”
I’ll bring back stories, too.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]