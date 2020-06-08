I woke up this morning to something strange. Everything felt kind of normal. That in itself is abnormal for 2020.
Our little corner of the world has been dodging the worst of what has been happening elsewhere. Let us give thanks for that and pray that our luck holds.
The Native had a few bad days last week. My eldest grandson serves with the Pennsylvania National Guard and his unit was activated a week ago yesterday. After rallying briefly at Fort Indiantown Gap for a day, he was off to Philadelphia.
Things were already starting to cool down in the City of Brotherly Love, and he serves in a support unit. All the same, I still remember him as the overconfident five-year-old who went walkabout in search of his daddy’s softball game.
My daughter texted me last night. He should be on his way home later this week if things start returning to normal.
There’s that word again.
Downtown New Bethlehem seemed pretty normal this past weekend. Most of the shops and eateries were open, albeit with limits to how many customers could be inside at one time. There was a steady stream of traffic through town, and I actually had to yield to oncoming traffic before making a left-hand turn.
Even though things might not be 100 percent normal, I think we can live with these conditions until a coronavirus vaccine is available sometime next year.
It’s still hard for businesses to make a go of it. I always think about the ones who were doing their best to just survive even before the ‘Rona came to town. It’s pretty gratifying to see how people have been making an effort to shop locally more often, keeping their neighbors in business.
Local meat suppliers have been saying that their inventories are starting to stabilize and that there is almost enough pork, beef and poultry to go around. Even just two weeks ago, you had to adopt the habits of a vulture to swoop in and score some steaks or a roast.
I haven’t made it to the New Bethlehem farmers’ market yet, but that is on my to-do list for the coming week. There should be some local produce available again very soon after that wet, wild and cold spring we had.
For the past three months or so, I’ve been thinking about a Facebook meme that was making the rounds a year or two ago.
“I wish that you have enough.”
Not winning the lottery, not inheriting vast sums of money, not being the star of The Price Is Right. Simply “have enough.”
This showed up at a time when people were starting to talk about how crazy and out-of-whack the world was becoming. Things were just harder than they needed to be for a lot of people. It is telling that a lot of us were saying, “Does everyone really need two or three big-screen televisions, two cars for every household member and an expensive vacation every year?”
If nothing else has come out of the pandemic so far, we have learned to make do and do without. I smiled as people shared bread baking expertise and information on where to buy yeast if it was available.
We still encounter signs in supermarkets stating, “Zazu brand baking products now on sale. Limit four per person.” There is no Zazu-brand anything, but I like the name.
There is enough for everyone. Stores are trying to make sure that we remember it before we load up our shopping carts with toilet paper and bottled water again.
“Enough” covers other territory, too. Paying enough attention to our friends and loved ones was at a premium before the pandemic forced us together or apart. Conversations seem to be more sincere now for some reason, and people actually look at one another rather than at the latest distraction.
It’s something of a step back to those good old days we often pine for.
I had to laugh the other night when somebody said that I was a closet liberal. I’m not a closet anything, but I sure do like history. This is one step backward that might actually do everybody some good.
Long-time readers know that I bang on about how we all have an opportunity to make a difference in a life or in our towns. Lately, I’ve nattered about how the world doesn’t revolve around individuals. If that makes me a liberal, an anarchist or a tree frog-worshipping weirdo, I can only say, “Okay.”
Actually, that’s old-time Middle America conservatism, something that our grandparents would understand. You don’t take all the shoelaces in the store or buy up all the milk just so you can feel you’ve won politically in some way. You’re going to end up wasting a lot of it and your neighbor might have really needed it.
I think that’s what normal used to look like — taking enough to fulfill your own needs and leaving some for the next guy in line.
I know. How radically normal can you get?
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]