Today

Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.