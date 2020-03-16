Although I had other ideas in mind, I feel that I would be remiss in not featuring coronavirus in this month’s column. After all, it’s pretty much all you see on the news anymore. While the disease itself is frightening, its presence has revealed a number of related frightening things.
First of all, I find it alarming how easily people can be driven into total panic. The actual facts of the disease indicate the necessity of common sense caution. One of the most curious elements of the panic is the hoarding of toilet paper. Why do this? It’s not an epidemic of diarrhea. Such hoarding is contagious. Even people who are not caught up in the panic come to realize that if others buy up all of the toilet paper, or, for that matter, any commodity, there won’t be any left for them. So, off to the store they go.
It is my personal opinion that the mainstream media is hyping the whole thing up, for a number of reasons. First of all it seems to be generating viewership. Secondly, since we all know of the media’s anti-Trump bias, the attempt to blame it all on him is irresistible to them. On top of all of that, diseases seem to come in handy during election years.
Of course, conspiracy theories now abound regarding the virus. A lot of them are just plain nutty, but some deserve at least a look. Sporting events, concerts, schools, etc. have been shut down. Is there anything that would delight the Left more than the shutting down of churches and synagogues? I think not, as these stand in the way of their agenda.
As for President Trump, he has shown outstanding leadership in this situation. He has taken sensible, thought out steps to protect us. Of course, to the idiotic Left, anything he does will be wrong. In fact, some of the loonier leftists are actually blaming the outbreak on him.
This whole outbreak has provided a tiny, but bitter, taste of what it would be like to live under socialism. If you think that empty toilet paper shelves are bad, just think what it would be like if that applied to all commodities. Of course, those advocating this system do not feel that they will be affected by the hardship. The schools have failed to teach them and, in some cases, turned into indoctrination centers. Also, in a socialist society, your access to medical treatment would directly relate to your perceived usefulness to society.
On another front, we have the expendability of human life. For the moment, this applies to babies that survive the abortion procedure. Once they are born, the decision is made as to whether they will live or die. In their kindness, people like Pelosi and Northam are promising that the infants are made “comfortable” while their fates are being decided. This begs the question of where it will all lead. If you can kill a living, breathing baby, what about the elderly and the disabled? Is a eugenics program the wave of the future?
I’m sure that we are all well aware that the schools in Pennsylvania are all closed for the next two weeks? What happens after that?
One of my all time favorite writers is Edgar Allan Poe. His short story “The Masque of the Red Death” deals with a fictitious disease that spreads throughout the countryside, the contraction of which means certain death. In response, a group of wealthy individuals, led by a prince, decides to simply lock themselves away until the epidemic goes away. Of course, the disease finds its way into their fortress, and they all perish. It’s a good read.