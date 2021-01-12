The Rev. Kathryn A. Reitz, 71, of Sligo, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born June 19, 1949 in Sligo, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Elsie Pago.
Kathryn graduated from Union High School. She then received her Beautician license from the Kittanning Beauty Academy and also obtained a Pastor Degree from Course of Study in Delaware, Ohio.
She pastored at the United Methodist Church in Sligo and also in East Brady.
Kathryn enjoyed shopping, spending time with her grandchildren, and her dogs, Sam, Sadie and Jobe.
She is survived by her son, John Reitz of Clarion; her daughter, Sabrena Smith and her husband, Barry, of Mechanicsville; five grandchildren, Katlyn Walton and his wife, Laesha, of Strattanville, Alex Green of New Jersey, Nickalas Hawk and his girlfriend, Lauren Dengler, of Clarion, Emma Reitz of Erie, and Danielle Hawk of Mechanicsville; and six great-grandchildren, Lamora, Lunden, Keira, Khloe, Alexander and Amari.
Kathryn is also survived by her sisters, Marsha Radaker and her husband, Ken, of North Carolina, Audrey Renier and her husband, Carl, of Strattanville, and Doris Wonderling and her husband, John, of Summerville; a brother-in-law, Clair Kitchen of Sligo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Paul Pago Jr. and Homer Pago; a sister, Gretta Kitchen; and her dog, Jobe.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
Due to Governor Wolf’s mandate, only 10 people are permitted in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. We also recommend everyone follow CDC guidelines.
Private funeral services will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 in the funeral home with the Rev. Carol Brown, pastor of the Monroe Chapel Methodist Church in Sligo.
Live-streaming of the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. View the service via our Facebook page at Burns Funeral Homes.
Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made in Kathryn’s name to the United Methodist Church, 506 Penn Street, Sligo, PA 16255.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.