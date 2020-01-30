The Rev. Lyle Ord Westover, 75, of Distant, went home in glory to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
He was born November 29, 1944 in Westover, Clearfield County.
Pastor Westover ministered at Distant Baptist Church for more than 48 years and served 22 years with the United States Postal Service.
He loved the Lord. He was very passionate about sharing the gospel and the love of Christ with every person he encountered including total strangers. He was a humble and generous man. He was a true spiritual giant. He spent many countless hours in prayer and studying the Bible. He was very involved with his ministry including counseling and visiting the sick and needy at all hours of the day when needed. His love for God was evident and in-measurable with the way he poured out his love toward his family and his church congregation.
Pastor Westover loved spending Sunday afternoon, holidays and family events with his wife, children and grandchildren. He had the softest belly any grandbaby could ever ask for when needing a nap.
He enjoyed reading the paper, watching the news and sports events of any kind. He enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing. He was notorious for cracking jokes. He loved the Lord with his whole heart. Even to the end of his life when his eyes were dim and his voice but a whisper, he continued to praise God and testify the message of salvation.
Pastor Westover was greatly loved by his family, church, community and friends. He will be missed sincerely.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Darlene; children and grandchildren, David and Regina Westover and their children, Zachary and Rachel; Kurt and Debbie Rummel and their children, Christian and Hannah Gallaher and Kameron Rummel and Leah Henson; Stephen and Jennifer Westover and their children, Gabby, Ethan Hopper, Kimmy, Cassie, Elliot and Natalie; Tom and Abby Westover and their children, Gracie, Charlie and Colten; siblings Mary Louise, Louis, Curtis and Karen; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Westover, and mother, Mildred (Morder) Westover; father-in-law, Huber Frailey; mother-in-law, Miriam Frailey; two sisters, Joyce and Ruthajean and a brother, Ronald Westover.
Viewing will be held at Distant Baptist Church on Friday, January 31, from 2 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, February 1, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
Celebration of life will be held at Distant Baptist Church on February 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger and the Rev. Bob Ryver co-officiating.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths." – Proverbs 3:5-6.