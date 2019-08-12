Dear Gayle,
I know I have a drinking problem, but I never wanted to go to AA. A close family member finally talked me into it. At first, I thought I’d probably be okay about going, but then I saw someone I know. I was really upset that he would now know about my drinking. Then I saw two more people I knew. They’d already seen me, so I didn’t leave. After the meeting ended, the guy I saw first came up to me and he was smiling. He said if I ever needed a ride to the meeting, I should call him. That’s when I realized I was in the right place for me. I wasn’t ashamed of being there now. I was glad I went. Anyway, I thought if there are other people out there who need to go but hold back because of who they might see, I wanted to say just go. The people you find there need to be there, too. They will be fine with it.
— Been There
Dear Been,
There are probably plenty of people who avoid an AA or NA meeting because of social fears. There are also plenty of others who, as you and those people you see at the meetings know, the only shame that comes in needing help is having it available, but not being willing to accept it. That holds true for many uncomfortable conditions, not just addiction issues. Denial plays a big part in why we do not seek and accept help, of course: denial that we need it, denial that we cannot do it, (whatever it is), all by ourselves, denial that we have any visible flaws in need of attention… Congratulations on being among those who have realized that writer John Donne was correct, “No man is an island.” I would add, “Nor should he/she be.”
Dear Gayle,
I was talking with friends — a father and teenage daughter — when the man talked about one time when he had taken his daughter to a sporting event she’d insisted she wanted to go to with him, but when they arrived, she hooked up with her friends and left him alone for the whole time. He’s reluctant now to take her anywhere she asks to go. The girl’s defense was that she’s at the age where no one wants to be seen hanging out with their family. I told them I’d done stuff like that when I was a kid. I even left my dad freezing in the stands at a game while I ran with a friend to her house to get hot chocolates after telling him I needed to use the restroom. But now that I’m older, I would give anything to still be able to spend time with my dad. I wouldn’t try to escape. I don’t know if any of that sunk in for her, but I thought I’d share the thought anyway.
— Missing Him
Dear Missing,
I doubt if we could learn much in life if we did not have the ability to experience the emotion regret. How wonderful it is that you could use your sense of regret to pass along seeds of wisdom to a young person, and now perhaps to many more people as well. The young are not the only ones to put off visiting, or to be avoiding someone important in their lives. Some people need to be avoided, of course, but others deserve far more of our attention than they get of it. We should push ourselves to be more mindful of this if we have been negligent about staying involved in a life important in our own.
Dear Gayle,
My daughter came home from being with her friends and asked me to buy her a vape pen. I told her no, of course. She argued with me that they are not harmful and all her friends are doing them. Now I’m worried she’ll start having her friends buy them for her. I was a smoker until almost ten years ago and I don’t want to see her getting into a habit that’s hard to get out of. What do I do?
— Smokeless
Dear Smokeless,
It is so frustrating to watch as our children enter the stage of learning things the hard way. We become keenly aware of our own limitations and can find ourselves slipping into reacting with actions that will make things worse only because we feel that we must do something, but we do not know what that should be. I believe that the best thing we can do is to keep respectful communication open as much as possible with our children. Tell your daughter how you feel about having her try any substances whatsoever, that even just a brief experimenting moment has led many people to a life-long addiction, that substance users experience any of multiple possible negative effects of any substance use, and that if her friendships center around going along with the crowd onto a bad path, it may be time to look into building other friendships. Continue to set the best example possible — including showing respect for yourself by stopping any substance use you may be part of — you have already done this hard part. Stay involved with your child, (and her friends, if you are able), without smothering. Pray.
