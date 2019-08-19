Shortly after CNN’s 1980 debut, Rimersburg Rules watched an interview of CNN founder Ted Turner, who was asked why he based CNN in Atlanta instead of New York. Turner said news people had gone to the same schools, worked together, socialized together, networked, bounced ideas off each other and influenced each other until all of them ended up with the same opinions and perspective. There was no one to say, “hey wait a minute” when someone expressed an oddball idea, as long as it conformed to the general world view of the group. And as we all know, oddball ideas lead to odder ideas. He based CNN in Atlanta because he wanted his news organization to be as objective and independent as possible.
Rules saw the same phenomenon while practicing family law and as a public defender. We called it a closed system. All environments of abuse were accompanied by efforts to keep the abused person isolated — the woman couldn’t work, the man couldn’t have a couple of beers with his buddies. So, all they were left with were the opinions of the abuser and the abusers enablers — often a mother-in-law or a friend or a sibling-in-law.
It creates something called “Delusional Disorder.”
Rules often refers to the big city media, Hollywood, politicians, academia and think tanks as the “urban media.” It’s the ultimate closed system.
“EXCLUSIVE” on the outlet TMZ: “Kathy Griffin wants Donald Trump’s head ... but she wants it bloody and detached from his body ... We got the pic before the release.” Exclusive.
CNN: Trump paid women, reportedly, to pee on beds slept in by Barrack Obama. Trump was colluding with the Russians and will be indicted. Peeing and colluding.
Commentators wanted to punch schoolboy Nick Sandman in the face because he was wearing a MAGA hat while being harassed by an American Indian thug. Jussie Smollett threw a noose over his head and the urban media believed two men beat him up while wearing Make America Great Again hats. Punching school kids.
During MSNBC’s “Hardball” think-tanker Malcolm Nance said, “These people feel that they are the foot soldiers and executors of what the disenfranchisement that the white race is feeling and Donald Trump is giving them subliminal orders in their head.” Subliminal orders. In their head.
Later MSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi said, “The President said that we will fly our flags at half-mast until August 8. That’s 8/8 ... The numbers ‘88’ are very significant in neo-Nazi and white supremacy movement ... ‘88’ together stands for ‘Heil Hitler.’” Subliminal Heil Hitler.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace claimed, “the president, talking about exterminating Latinos.” Exterminating.
Every Democratic Presidential candidate is claiming President Trump is a white supremacist. White supremacy is defined as, “the racist belief that white people are superior to people of other races and therefore should be dominant over them ... white supremacists typically oppose members of other races as well as Jews.” In 2009 Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump’s oldest daughter, converted to Judaism when she married Jared Kushner. In 2015 Trump said, “I have a Jewish daughter. This wasn’t in the plan but I’m very glad it happened.” White Supremacist.
Simply put, there’s no one inside this closed system to tell these people they’re talking and acting crazy.
If you’re a progressive or Democrat, have you every wondered why there’s such a stigma in your social circle attached to you watching Fox News opinion shows or checking out the Brietbart site in addition to Vox and MSNBC? It’s because that’s like letting the wife get a job or the husband go out with his buddies. In closed systems, phenomenon like delusional disorder flourish because everyone backs up everyone else’s craziest ideas.
Here’s the scary part: “People with delusional disorder often can continue to socialize and function normally, apart from the subject of their delusion, and generally do not behave in an obviously odd or bizarre manner.”
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]