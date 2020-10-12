In this very strange year, I’ve been avoiding large gatherings. But our wealth of smaller outdoor events has been a welcome break from stark isolation. I saw people this past weekend that I haven’t seen in many months.
The occasion was the grand opening of the new LandPro building along the Clarion road not far from Frogtown. I was working, technically, but it also served as a little social event for me. On the other hand, so is going to a doctor’s appointment or filling up my gas tank.
Life is surprisingly simple these days.
It was a rare treat to be accosted by Pete Barrett and Gary Barlett a few minutes after I arrived. Seeing their faces gave me a sense that all is going to be well with the world in a few months.
It’s funny, but our social isolation and distancing remind me of those years when I lived outside the area and never saw a long-familiar face. Sure, I remembered people, but they seemed like characters in a childhood fairy tale. When I ran into them again, it’s as if they’d just stepped from the pages of a picture book.
Pete and Gary must decide for themselves which characters they play. If I did it for them, at least one of them would be mad at me. For some reason, I’m envisioning them in tights and funny hats, so you see where the problem lies.
I spotted Donna Oberlander at a distance and simply waved. As our state representative, she was busy working the crowd and I didn’t want to interrupt. And there was something heartening about seeing her in the flesh again because I hadn’t seen her since January’s ribbon-cutting at Tri-County Health and Fitness.
I look at photos that I took on that day, particularly the group shot of local notables laughing and clapping their hands. It always gives me a turn because of everything that has happened since. We had no idea of what lay ahead and could still stand next to one another without fear of getting cooties, most of us.
But we have to keep in mind that happy days will be here again. It might take another year, but there are going to be many more years of ribbon cuttings, fall festivals and sports events with spectators.
I keep thinking of what Dr. Mike Osterholm says. This is our COVID year. Let’s just get through it, remember it and move forward.
It’s actually kind of biblical if you think about it.
“Yes, I remember that the twins were born during the Locust Year when all the crops were nibbled to nubs. It was also the time of murder hornets, comets and storms.”
Our fall festivals and grand openings are the modern version of medieval fairs held during the years when the bubonic plague took a vacation. People carried on with their lives but still kept a close eye on a lurking pestilence.
Does that seem a little familiar? I don’t remember everything I learned in Bob Conrad’s world history class, but I’d bet that he covered the Black Death in some detail. I often wonder what he would make of our COVID year.
You’re probably tired of hearing about it, but it really is the story of this decade. Those of us in the media are documenting something rather extraordinary, even though pandemics come along every 50 years or so and we react with surprise.
What we’re going through isn’t even close to being like the Black Death, but it sure looks a lot like the 1918 flu pandemic. We want to make sure that COVID-19 isn’t forgotten as the Spanish flu was.
Meanwhile, life goes on and people are trying to celebrate normality as much as they can. It reminds me of whistling past the graveyard some days. Other days, it gives me hope and joy.
It does not help one bit that we are having an extremely bizarre election year, either. I don’t think that the U.S. has been in the position of holding a pandemic and a presidential election at the same time.
That, dear readers, is historical in its own right. Do you remember how I have urged people to keep personal journals in the past? This is why.
There are good things coming out of this strange year. People are tapping into their creativity and taking up new hobbies. And they are writing their own stories.
The best parts of history aren’t always found in books. You can see that for yourself if you read Josh’s snippets from past editions of the L-V and its predecessors. If you’ve ever found a diary or journal kept by your grandparents, you know how the written word is a window into another time.
Bear with us as we cover what news is happening around our towns. With all the cancellations and delays, we’re often short of material for the paper.
But there’s a blessing wrapped inside even the strangest of years. We have the opportunity to pick up the smallest crumb of a story and make it somewhat newsworthy. And those are things that people a hundred years from now are going to find fascinating.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]