I read a story today by a professor named Steve Locke, who teaches at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, that has taken me back over the years. He was telling of his detention by police on the street.
You see, I have been the officer in such an encounter and his story filled me with sorrow and helped me resolve my own experience in a way. I was a state trooper in the rural mountains of Pennsylvania. The population here is 98 percent white.
I remember coming as a young trooper to the Philipsburg station and I remember counting 13 racist jokes on my first Martin Luther King Day on station. One of my co-workers, a Sunday school teacher, called it James Earl Ray Day. I counted epithets on many, many days. Disgusted, I held my tongue.
I watched as men roughly handled illegal immigrants caught on the interstate bound for New York.
I come from a very white, very rural, largely ignorant place. My own upbringing was filled with heroes of color — Clemente, Richard Pryor, Parliament (It took me years to really hear Richard Pryor). but that did not seem to connect with the racist language we learn as boys and that, sadly, I still hear today.
Point is, I rarely interacted with suspects of color. In my work I found that the bias in a white culture is not actively against people of color, per se... I found that class difference was more often the bias. Were you a have (good people) or a have-not (bad people)? The police here were much more likely to arrest the poor and much more likely to give someone who could afford a lawyer a pass.
I had an encounter with a black man driving from Philadelphia to visit someone in the Houtzdale prison, and the encounter is vivid for me today thanks to Steve Locke. Listen.
I pulled him over for speeding. I approached carefully as you would any traffic stop. I placed my fingertips on the trunk of the car, pressing down slightly, eyes trained over the B-post of the car to look over the driver’s left shoulder. You do this so you can see the driver’s hands. The hands are the first thing that can harm you.
Then, as you approach, your view exposes more of the interior of the car. It was broad daylight and the driver was alone. He had placed his wallet on the dashboard and his hands at 11 and 1 o’clock on the steering wheel. He was making a valiant effort not to quiver.
“Good morning, sir, My name is Trooper Inlow of the Pennsylvania State Police. I pulled you over for speeding 72 in a 55 zone. May I see your license, registration and proof of insurance?”
He got them very deliberately out of his wallet and I was surprised he did not drop them.
“Sir, is there anything wrong today? Anything you’d like to say that I should know about?”
“I’m just driving to the Houtzdale prison to visit a relative. Am I going the right way?”
“You are. You just follow 322 and then take 53 south when you get to Philipsburg and go another 8 miles and left at the only red light in Houtzdale. Sir, I’m going to go back to the car and check your information. Try to relax. I’ll only be a minute or two.”
I back away from the nervous man, then turn and walk sidelong and keep my eyes on him until I’m almost to the cruiser door. I run his license. The plate had already been called in.
I sat in my car and I was depressed. Normally, when you see a person quivering in his car or in some encounter, they’re afraid because they’ve done something wrong or are about to lie to you about something and, when you have a scared human being, it can be dangerous.
But I read this situation differently. The man was in mortal fear of his life. I had never seen this before. What I was looking at was a person who had been trained in his life that encounters with the police were life threatening. He’d had a discussion with someone in his life that, in a traffic stop, what you do is you put the wallet on the dash, you put your hands in plain sight and you don’t move. You be respectful and polite and try to keep it together.
I walked back up to the stopped vehicle, the man still with his hands in plain sight. And I tried to be as nice as I could be. But how does one correct hundreds of years of victimization in a single traffic stop with a scared man from Philadelphia?
“Here are your things, sir.”
I handed him his cards.
“You’re good to go. You remember the directions to Houtzdale? Are you okay to drive?”
“Yes, I know the way.”
“Sir, I want you to have a good day. Drive safe, okay?”
“I will,” he said.
“And sir?”
He looked up at me, wanting to go, but not too fast.
“I’m sorry you’re afraid.”
I don’t know what he was thinking as I walked back to my car. As he pulled away I sat there in my patrol car for some time.
“Philipsburg 6 to Philipsburg.”
“Go ahead car 6.”
“Clear traffic stop.”
Shawn Inlow is an English major out of Slippery Rock State University when they were still called “The Rockets;” a former Journalist for the Courier-Express in DuBois and The Progress in Clearfield and WOKW radio; a soccer coach since the ’70s; a founding member of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theater (CAST); a Pennsylvania State Trooper for 20 years. He is retired now.