The Storybook Trail is up and ready for visitors! Head down to the Sligo Spur portion of the Redbank Valley Trail in Lawsonham with the kids to experience “Sheep Take a Hike” by Nancy E. Shaw. Read the book while walking a portion of the trail (the book pages are spaced out on separate sign posts along the side of the trail), and sign the guest book when you’re done!
Check out the brand new Little Free Library, located in the parking area of the Lawsonham trailhead, designed and built by our Friends of the Library. Feel free to take a book, donate a book, whatever you like! Tell a friend and spread the word! Enjoy a great book while enjoying the beautiful outdoors this summer.
•
Friends of the Library 5K/Walk — We are going virtual! For many years the Friends of the Library have held their Annual 5K/2-Mile Walk during the month of May here at the library with the exception of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, just to be on the safe side, we are doing the race but with a twist! Gather your friends and plan a friendly competition and sponsor your library at the same time! The local Rimersburg area includes easy access to the Armstrong Trail, the Redbank Valley Trail and the Sligo Spur. You can walk or run! Take some pictures and send them to the library to be posted on our event site. Maybe you’ve moved out of the area but still have fond memories of the library from your earlier years — you can support us, too!
Registration forms are available at the library and online at runsignup.com. All registered participants will receive a T-shirt that can be worn when they perform the run/walk. You can email or snail mail your registration and we’ll get your T-shirt to you as well. Registrations will be accepted until June 30. The registration fee is $20, or $25 if T-shirts need to be mailed. After June 30, members of the Friends of the Library will select three names from the registrations to receive a prize!
The mission of the Friends of the Library is to advocate and promote the programs of the library, with a special emphasis on children’s programming. This year’s T-shirt will feature the Summer Reading theme, “Tails and Tales.” We hope to have many participants this year and to see all the different places you go!
•
We are getting everything lined up for a great Summer Reading Program! This is the year to get involved as our Grand Prize is a brand new Playstation 4 and a gift card to purchase a game of your choice! There are several ways to enter to win throughout the summer, like attending one of our summer events:
• June 15: Drive-In Movie! Rimersburg United Methodist Church back parking lot. Movie will start at dusk (approximately 8:45 to 9 p.m.). Movie TBA. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Tune your radio to the provided station and enjoy! Sign in at the concession table to enter.
• June 22: Free Admission to Union COG pool! Just sign in to enter.
• July 5: Art show at the Library! Participation equals one entry per item entered. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded.
• July 6: Teddy Bear Camping Trip (grades three and under, participation equals one entry). Bring your favorite stuffed animal to the library for a story and snack. Leave your friend with Miss Kelly for a fun two-day camping trip!
• July 11: From 1 to 4 p.m., join us for a Free Outdoor Carnival in the Veterans Park. Area churches are joining us and setting up booths with games and prizes. Face painting will be available. Children will be provided with a snack and drink. Sign in at the library table to enter.
• July 20: Pet Show at the library, with guest judge Becky Bole of Doggy Bole. Bring your dog, cat, snake, fish — whatever (no large farm animals please) to the library. We love to see our furry, feathered or scaled friends! First, second and third place prizes will be awarded. Entry to the pet show equals an entry for the Grand Prize.
• Visit the Storybook Trail! Located on the Sligo Spur of the Redbank Valley Trail in Lawsonham. The book is designed for ages 4-8, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t visit! Sign the Guest Book to enter.
Other ways to enter:
1. Check out a book at the library. It has to be you, not one of your grown-ups. Books must be returned to the library on time. One entry per check-out per day.
2. Visit one of the places listed on the Area Adventures page, take a picture of yourself there and send it to me along with your name, age, where you are and what you thought of the “adventure.”
3. Come to one of the “Special Days” at the Library (or log on):
• Mondays: Block Party, come build something with one of our many block sets. 1 to 4 p.m.
• Thursday: Discord Day, send me your @ or request to join @librarylady. I’ll be on from 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday!
• Friday: Come into the library and make some art! You can use some of our many art supplies to make art! Use our sidewalk chalk and make our sidewalk colorful!
Any questions, contact the library at (814) 473-3800 or email eccleslesherprogramming@gmail.com.