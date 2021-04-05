The time has come to impeach Sleepy Biden and Laughing Harris. These two are out to destroy our great country. Neither have an IQ high enough to run our country.
Biden is just a puppet for the far-Left socialists. The only thing we can give credit to Harris for, is she has a fund to get criminals out of jail. This fund pays their bail. A true American.
Also, Biden put her in charge of the border crisis (a crisis that Biden created, not Trump). But she hasn’t been down there yet.
Did you see the two creeps dropping the two-year-old and five-year-old over the wall at night? The two creeps then ran away. Can you imagine the fear being felt by those two children? Lucky the border agents saw it on night vision equipment and rescued them. Where are the parents? Where are these illegals getting the money (thousands of dollars) to pay these smugglers? They are making millions of dollars a day. Could this be funded by the far-Left socialists?
Could these same people be responsible for some of these mass shootings? That gives the “Demon-crats” more to yell about for gun confiscation. These communists will go to any esteem to disarm Americans so they can take over our country with no resistance. Wake up people. These Dems are working for the devil.
Now it’s time to boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Hollywood movies, Big Tech and all that are against voter ID. The All-Star game was pulled out of Georgia and Coke is crying because Georgia Gov. Kemp said you must have voter ID. Biden is bad-mouthing Georgia because with voter ID, the Dems can’t cheat and rig the election like they did in 2020. Pelosi and Schumer don’t care for voter ID. These Dems plot to expand the U.S. House, which will change the way we elect our president. We better wake up or we are going to lose our freedoms to these devils. Never in my lifetime did I think our country would be destroyed by Satan and his followers. The people who voted for Biden and other Dems stand proud but should think of what they have done.
Christine Adams said Trump told 30,000 lies, but who in the Democratic Party can add up the total? I’m asking her to name 100 or 1,000 of his lies. We know Mr. Biden is lying every time his lips move. He has done more damage to our country in one month than any other president. China and Russia are having a good laugh.
Did Christine agree when California opened strip clubs but not churches during the pandemic? Why did the Dems fight Kavanaugh? Because he is Catholic and against abortion and killing babies. “Demon-crats” are against Christianity and anything pertaining to God. They are taking away the phrase, One Nation Under God. They support same sex marriage, and are always playing the race card. They’re for defunding the police and boys playing on girls’ teams.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg