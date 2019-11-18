It seems that, almost on a daily basis, you read in the news of a new “trans” atrocity. One of the latest is the notion of being trans disabled. In other words, an individual who is not disabled can say that they “identify” as disabled, and are therefore entitled to all of the accommodations made available to the genuinely disabled.
The transgender thing is perhaps the most damaging. Even little kids are being taught to “explore” their gender identity. Do you think you’re really a boy, Billy? Susie, did you ever think that you might really be a boy? They are even complaining about feminine hygiene products being labeled as such. The scariest thing about all of this is that our society seems to be giving in to it. Just a few years ago, if someone would have said that this would happen someday, they would have been laughed at.
Then, of course, there is the world of sports. I recently read of a male cyclist setting the world on fire in the women’s division of the sport. This has also been the case in other sports as well. I can’t imagine that this would not discourage girls and women from even bothering to try to participate.
The insanity doesn’t end, not even with males showering, etc. with females. The Boy Scouts, a fine organization, has been a target for destruction by the Left for quite a long time. It’s not surprising. After all, they have always stood for the American values the Left despises. The transgender movement has affected them, although, instead of the Boy Scouts, any girl can join the Girl Scouts, an equally fine organization.
Although I used to laugh at so-called conspiracy theories, I find that I am no longer so quick to do so. In fact, I am coming to believe that a conspiracy is at work here, and the goal is pure evil. The idea is to turn us into a society of automatons, with individuals having no sense of identity whatsoever. Just like the people in George Orwell’s book, “1984,” they would have us just plodding along, doing as we are told, afraid to even think of anything better.
Then, we have the whole impeachment debacle. Rather than doing the work they were elected to do, the Democrats in Congress are devoting all their time, and a lot of our money, to effect a coup d’etat, and overturn a legitimate election. They almost accomplished their destructive goals during the Obama years. The brass ring was at their fingertips. Then, Hillary Clinton lost the election to Donald Trump, who stands for everything the Left hates. It’s driving them mad. They have enlisted what Vladimir Lenin referred to as “useful idiots” to help with their cause.
As a former educator, I find it incredible when I read or hear interviews with some of our “woke” — whatever that means — snowflakes. They seem to have no conception of what things are really like. What in the world must be happening in the schools today? How will these people ever get by? In the type of society they desire, everybody would blissfully live off the government. They forget one big question, however, and that is: “Who will do the work?” As much as I hate to think it, I’m afraid that these people are the final end product of the social destruction begun by my own generation in the 1960s.
As a senior citizen myself, I naturally find that I’m drawn to issues concerning this group. President Trump would like to remove income tax from Social Security. Sounds like a great idea to me. In some countries, where the Left has taken over completely, seniors are denied most health care after reaching a certain age. I find it both incredible and frustrating that any senior would vote for these people, yet they continue to do so.