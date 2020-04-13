“The Truth will give you bullet-proof armor —
And the need to wear it.”
- Your Narrator
“Greed is the only problem.”
- Your Narrator’s Dad
If you are reading this, there is yet hope. I am tickled that The Progress, which once fired me as a Journalist for a true story, has hired me back at an even more alarmingly low rate for my opinions. To write about my opinions on things. I hope my opinions are informed ones, otherwise, dear reader, I’m wasting your time.
The fact (Remember those?) that a Newspaper is paying me for content might just be testament to the dire situation in which Newspapers find themselves. We are in a tsunami of information in this world today. And if you are READING a Newspaper, I am here to tell you that you are already doing something right. You might be a “luddite” or a “curmudgeon” or maybe you speak and write in complete sentences. Sigh. In any event, there is hope for you, for us, for this rag that, if you weren’t aware of Trump’s impeachment, you’d have never found out about it on this front page.
I am a Journalist; a Truth teller. And you know what? I believe in this Newspaper. And there are some things afoot in our world that trouble me and should trouble any reader of Newspapers.
When Kellyanne Conway made the stunningly Orwellian statement on the TeeVee that there were “Alternative facts,” a chill went through me that I am beginning to answer today. Late to the party, I know, but if you want to know me, this column, I’m the second part of, “A Lie goes halfway round the world before the Truth gets out of bed.”
This old adage is widely attributed but I’ll take Jonathan Swift.
“Besides, as the vilest Writer has his Readers, so the greatest Liar has his Believers; and it often happens, that if a Lie be believ’d only for an Hour, it has done its Work, and there is no farther occasion for it. Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it; so that when Men come to be undeceiv’d, it is too late; the Jest is over, and the Tale has had its Effect…”
Terms like “Fake News” trouble me deeply. There are people with a profit motive (see my Dad’s quote above) to undercut the idea that there is a verifiable Truth. These merry provocateurs are deadly to discourse and lead us blindly to the hurling of stones at one another. I know. And I am ashamed of myself for picking up the rocks I have. But sometimes you just get so mad, don’t you?
Cool your hot take. Put down the stone. Let’s talk.
If you are reading this Newspaper, there is a chance that you know the difference between information, news, opinion, assertion and Truth. Maybe you’ve never given it much thought, but you can parse the words. I want to talk about these differences, I hope with compelling examples.
I am a Journalist writing Opinions and this is some shaky ground. But I think there is a qualitative difference between reading your news — you know, working for it, participating in it, doing your due diligence as a citizen in a democracy — and having it spoon fed to you by an opinion merchant who is deliberately pressing your outrage button.
If you use Facebook, which will be a broad topic in this space, and if you think half of what you read there is truthful, then I think you need an intervention. Your information diet is basically an unregulated McDonalds dumpster and your brain is getting sick. That stuff is BAD for you.
For example, a friend once told me the democrats were running a child sex ring out of a pizza shop in Washington, D.C. I was pointed in the direction of stolen democratic emails that spoke in code about the nefarious ring that had something to do with Hillary.
But, because I trusted my friend, I read the emails on Wikileaks for myself and they were about, you know, pizza parties.
“Where did this come from?”
“It’s on Facebook.”
It wasn’t long that Edgar M. Welch of Salisbury, N.C., armed to the teeth, went in there shooting.
People don’t know the difference between the Truth and a lie. People seem not to have the ability to evaluate information. People don’t know what we Journalists actually do, nor that we come with a personal code to the Truth.
If I cover the Clearfield County Commissioners and write my story and step out of the newsroom at 10 a.m. and run into, say, old Harry Fred Bigler (God rest his soul) or Mike Lytle and if he says to me, “What the hell meeting were you at, buddy?” Then I’ve got a Truth problem. See, a Journalist has only his own credibility. If you sacrifice your credibility, you lose all. In Journalism 101, you get an F if you do so much as misspell a name. There are facts. Verifiable facts. And a Journalist nails the facts. If there are facts, then there is a verifiable Truth.
I have never written an untrue thing in my professional news career. As an Opinion writer, I am going to try to apply the standards of Journalistic inquiry, honesty and Truth to our discussion.
Come along with me, dear reader, and let’s have the conversation. Let’s ask the right questions. This has gone on long enough. I’m getting out of bed. I’m lacing up my shoes. We’ve got a long way to go. You comin’?
Shawn Inlow is an English major out of Slippery Rock State University when they were still called “The Rockets;” a former Journalist for the Courier-Express and The Progress and WOKW radio; a soccer coach since the ’70s; a founding member of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theater (CAST); a Pennsylvania State Trooper for 20 years and he is retired now and building a new theater in Philipsburg where his rock and roll band, StoneMan, will be opening soon.