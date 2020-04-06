“Blossom by blossom the spring begins.”
— Algernon Charles Swinburne
In keeping with the guidelines set in place by Governor Wolf, passed down to all public libraries through the Department of Education in the state of Pennsylvania, Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library is now closed to the public indefinitely during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have canceled our programming through the month of April and will continue to provide you with more updates as we learn more. Our website at www2.youseemore.com/elml/ as well as our Facebook page are sources you can turn to for further information, as well as our column here in The Leader-Vindicator.
While we can’t offer activities and events in the building and in person, we are still working hard to provide lots of virtual options while at the same time not overwhelm our patrons with information. It seems that these past few weeks have been a flurry of online activity from every angle and direction and while it is meant to be helpful, at times it can be very overwhelming as well. Our approach is to try to provide balance.
One way to do that is through our concerted effort through the Clarion County Library System’s Fun & Free Activities Event on their Facebook page. This “event” is a collection of items and findings from all over the internet and other fantastic sources collected by the five libraries of Clarion County and shared in one place for the benefit of all. There are free events on art, learn new languages, read-a-longs for all ages, online courses for free, free coloring pages from various educational non-profit organizations, offerings from illustrators and children’s authors, actors and actresses, educational activity challenges, notifications about free access to companies that normally you would have to pay fees for, virtual tours of amazing places around the globe, tons of online courses for kids, games for learning, the list is truly endless. It is truly worth checking out and going through the whole discussion forum to see what’s been posted so far.
“In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.”
— Margaret Atwood
Another resource to watch closely on Facebook is our library’s Oil Creek District page. Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library is a part of the Clarion County Library System, which is in turn a part of the Oil Creek Library District. Our Oil Creek District page is the go-to space to get first insights into what’s happening on the Oil Creek District Overdrive/Libby app, when new materials are added, great events like the Big Library Read, and more. So be sure to check them out!
I have promoted them previously but I just can’t stress them enough during these chaotic times when we are all being prompted to stay indoors and can use all the resources we can get our hands on to read, so bear with me as I share them again for those who may have missed them in my previous columns.
RBDigital for Libraries, the world’s largest library newsstand, brings the very best in magazine publishing to thousands of libraries worldwide. Libraries offer patrons full-color, digital editions for desktop and mobile streaming and mobile-app download. Patrons select both new and back issues, adding them to their personal reading libraries with no holds, no checkout periods, and no limit to the number of magazines checked out and downloaded. And with personal notifications for their favorite magazines, patrons never miss an issue. Check out the link right on our library’s home page at www2.youseemore.com/elml/.
Some of our most abundant online resources are provided through the POWER Library, and all you need to access them is your library card number. Visit our website or follow this link, powerlibrary.org/e-resources /?all=y&ID=PL7321#.Xk_QQ2hKiUl to access these great resources and more! There are databases on auto repair, business insights, health and wellness, full-text newspapers from over 2,300 major U.S. regional, national and local newspapers, Pennsylvania job resources, science reference resources, small engine repair, and so much more. Check it out!
The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library is on Instagram! Follow us @eccleslesherlibrary as we share our love of all things reading and libraries. Soon we will be creating our very own YouTube channel as well, so be on the lookout for more information on that!
“I glanced out the window at the signs of spring. The sky was almost blue, the trees were almost budding, the sun was almost bright.”
— Millard Kaufman