Rodents are too much with us these days.
I came to that conclusion after returning from Florida.
In just six days at home, we have trapped 18 field mice that found our old farmhouse to be a rodent love nest.
We spent our first day back from Florida in unexpected housecleaning, leaving for later the detailed unpacking. Corners needed to be swept free of mouse droppings and then scrubbed and disinfected. Traps needed to be laid.
My first setout included four traps. When I came downstairs Saturday morning, those traps had snared three rodents. At that pace, we had midwifed a rodent jungle.
I was reminded of the memorable quote from the movie “Jaws,” after calculating just how huge the prototypical great white shark really was: “You’re gonna need a bigger boat!”
We did not need bigger traps. But we sure did need more of them. A trip to the hardware store now has us stocked up with a dozen of the newer binder clip snap traps that work somewhat like the jaws of a shark. They are a vast improvement over the old-style gizmo, which was a spring-powered metal D-frame anchored to a 3x5 inch chunk of wood. Those gizmos smashed fingers and blackened fingernails all through my childhood. The newer traps are safer and, in my experience, deadlier as well.
In January, I had written about the perennial appearance of mice seeking shelter from winter. During that month, we had trapped 14 mice. So when we departed for Florida, I had been fairly confident that our house would be undisturbed by rodents during our absence.
Hah.
Shows how much I know about rodent procreation.
I am still a bit puzzled about the wintertime rodents’ sources of food. We have not yet encountered split-open cardboard or plastic containers of food, but our high number of trapped rodents indicates a considerable supply of food to fuel their frenetic procreations and scurryings. But between trapping and unpacking, we have not finished with emptying, inspecting and repacking our pantry or kitchen cupboards, so that discovery could come about soon.
We do have cats, four at last count. They are outside cats. They have been somewhat socialized, especially by animal-loving Sarah Graziano who looked after them in our absence. But they are not just pets. They are supposed to be working animals, keeping our 150-year-old barn and house nearly free from infestations of mice, moles, voles, etc.
My daily routine includes setting out food for the cats.
This past week, I have been stingy with the portions. I am setting out barely half of the amount of packaged cat food I had formerly offered.
“If you don’t work, you will starve!” I admonished the cats as they came running toward the sound of my $3 wooden duck call. Of course, they were chastened — in cat fashion, i.e., not at all.
As to the duck call for cats, it is an alternative. I use whistles to call our dogs home. I train chickens with my voice, flinging handfuls of scratch grain while chirping “Here, chick, chick!” When we decided the cats needed to be lured away from the barn to rodent-patrol the house as well, I sought something that might bring cats but not dogs or chickens. The duck call was the only thing handy. So now, I blow four quacks on the duck call. Cats come running from hither and yon for the cat food.
Adhering to the Law of the Jungle, I set out the carcasses of a few trapped mice. The cats just yawned.
But when I flipped a still-living mouse that had been trapped by a paw, the cats pounced. That is a grim reality. Cats can’t resist motion. I am in need of feline allies as I struggle to stem the rodent infestation.
I have another ally: Springtime. In years past, mice, chipmunks and other vermin that had found their way inside our house usually went back outside when warmer weather and greening-up vegetation provided more attractive sources of food and shelter.
Inside, my most productive ammunition continues to be my own beloved snack food, peener butter. After years of little success by attempting to stick globs onto the tongue-like metal trip flanges of traps, I actually read the directions this year. They suggest applying the globs to the inside of the top of the spread-open jaws of the traps. Indeed, there is a molded little cup there, just to hold the peener butter.
That method works much better, and it reduces the risk of my own thumbs or fingers being smashed, cut, blackened and otherwise causing me to scream in pain.
So I slather. I set out the traps. I position my ambushes along walls, near corners. I plot. I scheme.
So, I suppose, do the mice.
Some wars never seem to end. The game continues....
