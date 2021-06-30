SHIPPENVILLE – H. Eugene “Gene” and Susanne Burns of Shippenville celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 24, 2021.
H. Eugene “Gene” Burns and Susanne Angehr were married at the First Presbyterian Church in New Bethlehem on June 24, 1961.
The parents of the groom were Henry and Mary Alyce Burns of New Bethlehem.
The parents of the bride were Catherine and Robert Angehr of New Bethlehem.
The couple has two children, Scott Burns and his wife, Angella, of Clarion, and Elise and her husband, Paul Pasles, of Wayne; and five grandchildren, Alexis Burns, Canna Burns, Anthony Pasles, Marc Pasles and Sam Pasles.