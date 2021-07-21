SLIGO – Donald and Dorothy McCall of Sligo marked their 65th wedding anniversary on July 20, 2021.
They were married on July 20, 1956 in the Strattanville Methodist church by Pastor “Daddy” Shaffer.
Mr. McCall is the son of the late W. Ross and M. Mae McCall.
Mrs. McCall is the daughter of the late W. Harold and Gladys P. Horton Crawford.
The couple have two children, W. Scott McCall and his wife, Tish Gross McCall, of New Bethlehem and Cindy Lou McCall Stahlman and her husband, Gary Stahlman, of Sligo; three grandchildren, Kevin Stahlman, Gail Stahlman Moore and Jessica McCall Smith; and four great-grandchildren, Hayden, Falyn and Kiptyn Smith and Chloe Harper Moore complete their family.
Mr. McCall worked for McCall Farm, Karl McCall Autobody and retired from MTC Cable Inc.
Mrs. McCall worked for McCall Farm and the Fashion Bug clothing store for 24 years. She now works for The Simple Things.
Mr. McCall is a member of the Hilltop Radio Controlled Aircraft organization.