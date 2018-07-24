NEW BETHLEHEM – Mike Klee and his Awesome AG Magic Show have made their way to the Clarion County Fair, offering daily shows through Saturday.

Klee, who is based out of Richmond, Va., started doing magic and comedy shows in 2003. Since then, he has traveled to various events and venues around the country, providing his own unique style of magic tricks and showmanship.

Klee specializes his acts in agriculture, and said his goal is to entertain audiences as well as help them learn about farm animals during shows.

“There’s a lot of tricks in here about agriculture. I do a trick called Old MacDonald’s Hat, where I put different hats on the animals,” Klee said. “I also talk about some of the bi-products you can get from some of these animals, like carpet from a sheep, or meat from a chicken or milk and ink from a cow.”

“It’s all educational, it’s all hilarious and I throw some other stuff in there too,” Klee said. Klee noted that he does three separate shows a day, so he makes each one different. Klee said that if someone were to come to each show in a day, they would see something they hadn’t watched previously.

Klee said his shows at this year’s fair will also focus on how Pennsylvania stacks up against other areas around the country in terms of its agricultural practices.

The Awesome AG Magic Show with Mike Klee is a free daily event with fair gate admission. Klee’s shows are scheduled for Wednesday at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday shows are scheduled for 11:30 a.m., 4 and 8 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, shows will start at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

To learn more about Mike Klee and the Awesome AG Magic Show, visit clarioncountyfair.com, or Klee’s website, mikekleemagic.com.