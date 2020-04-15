CLARION – Following a lengthy and often heated discussion, the Clarion County Salary Board Tuesday morning voted to eliminate one full-time deputy position from the Clarion County Sheriff’s Department.
This action come following the announcement from Sheriff Rex Munsee that he will be furloughing two additional deputies effective at the end of the day Friday, April 17. The unanimous vote came by way of a compromise between the salary board and the sheriff’s department, and following the tabling of an original motion calling for the elimination of two full-time deputy positions.
The motion is a continuation of the county’s efforts to trim the county workforce in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had given the sheriff the opportunity to furlough earlier, and he didn’t,” salary board member Commissioner Wayne Brosius said.
Responding to Brocious’ assessment of events, Munsee and county Treasurer Tom McConnell both said that they thought that the original request from the commissioners for departmental layoffs was a call for voluntary rather than mandatory layoffs. Munsee said, at that time, he voluntarily laid off one full-time deputy and five part-time deputies.
“We’re in a crisis — the president says that, the governor says it and you guys have declared it,” Munsee told the commissioners, explaining that the two positions proposed for elimination are necessary for public safety. “Not even a layoff, not a furlough, you’re eliminating them when no other positions in the whole county have been totally eliminated. I fail to see how that’s fair.”
Speaking in favor of the original motion, salary board member Commissioner Ted Tharan questioned the need for the continuing number of people employed by the sheriff’s department.
“If the courts are closed, the schools are closed, the courthouse is closed...[and] we’re not selling gun permits, or doing any of the things that the sheriff’s department does, why do we still have three clerical and the full complement of deputies?” Tharan asked.
Munsee countered by pointing out that when the county gets back to normal, his department’s services will be very much in demand.
“The courts are going to run wild in about a month’s time,” he said. “I don’t think you’re looking at the future here and what the courts are going to be facing.”
McConnell voiced his opposition to the original motion by pointing out that financially, the county has $200,000 more in the general fund than it had last year at this time.
“In my opinion, I don’t see it being necessary to eliminate two positions, especially, after talking to the sheriff, he’s not going to be able to maintain his office after this is done,” he said. “A furlough seems like a much more appropriate decision here.”
In light of the discussion, the original motion was tabled and Tharan offered a new motion in its place, calling for the elimination of one full-time position. It passed unanimously.
The position being eliminated routinely provides security for the Clarion-Limestone School District and fills other duties with the sheriff’s department when needed.
“The way it works now is that when school is completed, that deputy comes in the summer and works as a regular deputy,” Munsee said, noting that the deputy is his only female deputy. “When I do female transports, I take her out of [the school] and use her for female transports in the county or to state prison. So, I will no longer have a female deputy working with me.”
Munsee also asked if staffing hires following the pandemic will be treated like rehires or new hires, noting that he has had difficulty filling positions at $12.01 per hour.
“I’ve got men here who have experience who are making more than $12.01,” he said. “Is there any guarantee that when you hire them back they’ll at least get their old wage back?”
Tharan said future hirings would be considered in light of need, and the outcome of current negotiations with the C-L School District regarding the continuation of security.
“It’s been way under-charged in the past,” Tharan said of the C-L contract, explaining that the county is working on new numbers which will be significantly higher than they are now. “Whether C-L will be willing to go with that, we don’t know.”