CLARION – Though the lunchtime line at his hot dog stand was growing, 11-year-old Brycen O’Neil never wavered. The young man had a routine, practiced on two prior outings — place the hot dog on a bun, add toppings, plate, serve.
So calm in facing his queue of customers, it’s hard to believe Brycen dreaded such a situation, having previously said, “I don’t really like whenever it’s a big line, when there’s all those people. It puts a little bit more stress on me because I don’t like to keep people waiting.”
Until late spring, Brycen had no idea he would be spending part of his summer manning a hot dog stand.
“We went down to Washington County, I knew a guy down there who had a meat slicer for sale. We went down to pick up this meat slicer and while we were there, the guy took us to his garage and he had a hot dog cart sitting there. He said, ‘I used to run that hot dog cart when I was a kid.’ My dad, Gail (owner of O’Neil’s Quality Foods) ended up making a deal to get the cart” said A.J. O’Neil, manager of the family-owned store located on River Hill just north of Clarion.
O’Neil saw the hot dog cart as more than something for Brycen to do this summer to earn a little spending money. Rather, the hot dog cart presented a “real world” educational opportunity and a chance for Brycen, who already helped at the store, to broaden his skill set.
“It’s a chance for Brycen to learn leadership, an opportunity to teach him about hard work and a work ethic, money handling skills and the value of a dollar,” O’Neil explained.
“Another big driver was after doing three-quarters of his school year online due to COVID, away from his friends and that social development, I wanted get him back in front of the public, working with people.”
Brycen, for his part, has been receptive to learning and working, having begun taking ownership of the project on the return trip from Washington County with the cart. “Brycen was all about it, brainstorming ideas and making his own menu (on the drive back to Clarion),” said O’Neil.
“There’s another business in the area that had hot dogs and Brycen checked out price points. He’s learning to take inventory, learning about profit margins, just different things like that.”
Despite his enthusiasm, it wasn’t without a certain degree of trepidation that Brycen approached his opening day, which occurred in the store’s parking lot in June. “I was a little nervous at first. It kind of took awhile for me to get prepared. I wasn’t in the right mindset at the beginning, but I caught up with things,” he said.
A.J. O’Neil said, “He got overwhelmed that first day. We didn’t anticipate that much community support. I had to provide a little bit of help so there wouldn’t be too much stress.”
In addition to planning a menu, which typically includes a choice of two kinds of hot dogs, a side – chips, macaroni salad, and beans have been offered – and bottle of water, Brycen has assumed other responsibilities.
“I’m responsible for taking care of it and making sure that everything’s intact and running properly. Making sure that it’s clean and presentable,” Brycen said, adding “I like cooking the hot dogs and running the register.”
For his part, O’Neil and others currently help Brycen with some of the meal prep, placing orders for needed supplies and balancing the books. As Brycen becomes more comfortable, O’Neil has been trying to take a step back, saying, “We help him out, but each time he’s taking a little bit more of the reins.”
Brycen opens the cart semi-regularly, based largely on his availability. After opening day, Brycen and cousin Hadleigh Strittmater sold beef hot dogs and chili dogs in the store’s parking lot in early July. On July 20 and 21, Brycen, with an assist from his father, catered an event at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center (SHRC). They also received permission to sell their beef hot dogs and taco dogs to the general public in SHRC’s parking lot those two days.
Plans are currently in the works for Brycen to helm the cart sometime in August, probably at the store on River Hill, with O’Neil recommending folks check the business’ roadside sign and Facebook page for a date and menu.
“It’s an evolving project. I’ve been teaching him and this has really turned into a good project for him. I’m super excited for him and this opportunity to spread the word and hopefully inspire some more kids,” O’Neil said.