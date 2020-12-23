RIMERSBURG – The Rimersburg area joined with more than 1,700 communities across the nation on Saturday to remember military veterans as part of the Wreaths Across America initiative.
Organizer Tina Flick said that when the idea was first presented about brining the program to Rimersburg, she had no doubt that it would be successful.
“We can do it,” she said, pointing to the patriotic community that stepped up last January to raise all the money in just 12 days that was needed to place wreaths on more than 1,100 graves.
In addition to the hundreds of wreaths that were placed on veterans’ graves in the Rimersburg Cemetery following Saturday’s noontime program, Flick said a total of 1,161 wreaths were placed in the following cemeteries: Old Seceder, the Rimersburg Mausoleum, Bethesda, Lawsonham, Randolph, Concord, Independent, Cherry Run UP Church, Grandview and Mt. Hope.
Not only did the community and local organizations and businesses come through with the funding needed for the wreaths, but Flick said she was amazed by the turnout on the cold, snowy Saturday for the outdoor ceremony.
After Rimersburg United Methodist Church pastor the Rev. John Bargar opened the program by praying that “as each wreath is placed today, that we would give a thank you,” local Girl Scouts led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Madison Mueller-Howell played the National Anthem on trumpet.
Union Elementary teacher Rachel Kindel was the keynote speaker, crediting Flick for all her work to make the event possible.
“We are gathered as one nation to remember, honor and teach,” Kindel said of the mission of Wreaths Across America. “Lying here before us, and in cemeteries throughout this nation, are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear.”
Kindel said that a grateful America would not forget those who “gave their lives to keep us free.”
“Today and every day, we shall remember,” she said. “Today we show a united front of gratitude and respect, here in Rimersburg and across the United States of America, as we celebrate the values of Wreaths Across America. Today we remember the value of our freedom, and the price that was paid to get and keep our freedom.”
VFW Post 7132 of Rimersburg the was major event sponsor.
“I’m always amazed at the patriotism in this area,” post commander Jack Mannion said.
Other sponsors of the program included: Diamond Level Sponsor, Knox Legion Riders 720; Gold Level Sponsor, American Legion Post 454; Gold Level Sponsor, Rimersburg United Methodist Church in Memory of the Late Darrell Shick; Gold Level Sponsor, Union PTO; and Silver Level Sponsor, Haws Ricker Insurance.
“It is quite symbolic that we place an evergreen wreath on the graves our our departed comrades, because we are forever grateful for the sacrifices they made for our country,” Steve Wiencek of the American Legion said.
Before the the program ended with the playing of Taps and a rifle salute, Dustin Kifer spoke about the symbolism behind the wreaths, which are each made up of 10 balsam bouquets, symbolizing the veterans’ belief in a greater good; their love for one another; their strength, work ethic and character; their honesty and integrity; their humility, selflessness and modesty; their ambitions and aspirations; their optimism for America; their concern for America’s future; their pride in their duties; and their hopes and dreams that didn’t always come true, but left them with no regrets.
Kifer also explained that the evergreen nature of the wreaths symbolizes longevity and endurance, while the red bows symbolize the great sacrifice by veterans. The circular shape of the wreaths symbolizes eternity.
He also noted that the effort was not just to decorate the graves for Christmas, but that “We’re here to remember, not their deaths, but to celebrate their lives.”
Afterward, Flick said that through Jan. 15, 2021, Wreaths Across America will once again offer a buy-one, get-one free sale. Wreaths are $15 each. Checks can be made out to the Rimersburg Cemetery, and sent to: P.O. Box 193, Rimersburg, PA 16248. For more information, or to purchase wreaths or a sponsorship for next year, call Flick at (814) 229-9297.