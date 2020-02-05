NEW BETHLEHEM – If you’re looking for a nearby place to find your inner artist or give your creative self a release, the newly opened A.R.T. Place in New Bethlehem might be just for you.
Owned and operated by local artists and crafters Joy Horner and Candace Snyder, the A.R.T. Place is located along the 200 Block of Broad Street. Horner and Snyder said earlier this week that they hope their endeavor lives up to its moniker as “the neighborhood art studio that has it All Right There.”
“Our vision was to have a welcome space for everyone to stop in and create with everything you need being right there,” said Horner, explaining that the A.R.T. Place offers open studio hours, workshops and an artisan showroom. “Our goal is to make arts and crafts accessible to everybody in a place where they can enjoy themselves.”
Both long-time crafters, Horner said that she and Snyder have talked about opening an arts and crafts studio for several years.
“We felt like this was something that the community needed, and we both enjoy crafting,” Snyder said. The friends noted that they heard from several community members that there was an interest in crafting, but there was not a place in New Bethlehem to do it. It was this need that inspired the duo to begin the search for a community art studio.
“We had the idea for a long time and decided in December that we were going to go for it,” Horner added, explaining that they thought the newly vacated storefront along the main drag seemed like the perfect location. Work on the space began in earnest in January, and the A.R.T. Place held its grand opening on Sunday, Feb. 2. with open studio hours beginning Feb. 3.
Horner and Snyder said that A.R.T. Place participants looking to work on their own project at their own pace will relish the open studio hours offered Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m.
During this time, artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to work on individual projects in a comfortable, accommodating space. Participants can either purchase something new to create or bring a project from home to work on.
Open hours participants can choose from a variety of package deals, all of which are affordably priced. Packages range from the Touch of Color for $5 to the Get Crafty Package for $10. Touch of Color includes the use of basic acrylic paints, watercolor paints, colored pencils, markers, stamp bags and basic tools. Get Crafty includes all of the amenities of Touch of Color plus access to craft supplies, a woodburner and the Cricut machine.
There is also a Children’s Studio package available for $3 that includes craft activities geared specifically for kids.
“It’s fully stocked with all kinds of kid-appropriate materials,” Horner said, noting that while childcare is not offered, certified staff members will be on hand to help. “It’s nice because parents can come in and work on something, while their kids work on their own project.”
Additionally, Horner said the new studio will also host a variety of workshops a couple times a month. While some classes will be taught by A.R.T. Place staff, others will feature guest instructors sharing their own unique talents.
“We can accommodate up to 12 people at a time,” Horner said, explaining that the smaller workshops allow for more individualized instruction. She added that the studio is also available for private parties.
The next available workshop will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, when attendees will create their own set of wooden word blocks.
“I like the idea of being able to offer different experiences with different types of classes,” Snyder said, noting that she hopes the workshops will be able to teach attendees new techniques and skills that they can then use on their own.
In addition to providing a space to create, the A.R.T. Place also features a showroom displaying works of art created by several local crafters and vendors that are available for purchase.
“Everything in the showroom is made by someone locally,” Horner said, noting that the studio currently showcases 10 vendors and is looking to add more. “We hope to come and support these local artists.”
All in all, Horner and Snyder said they are looking forward to meeting new people and introducing them to different forms of arts and crafts.
“I’m just excited that we have a space where people can come without feeling intimidated and make something that they love close to home,” Snyder said.
For more information on the A.R.T. Place, visit www.allrightthere.com.