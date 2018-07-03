RIMERSBURG – You’ll find at set or two of salt and pepper shakers in just about every house in America.
But you don’t have to take it with a grain of salt to believe that in one Rimersburg home, the number of salt and pepper shakers has grown to gargantuan levels.
“It all started when I was 16 and I bought my mother a set of pot belly stove [salt and pepper shakers],” Sherry Bliss recalled. “Then I just wanted to see what else was out there.”
Now, more than 40 years into collecting the ubiquitous kitchen table accessories, Bliss and her husband, Larry, have amassed close to 4,200 sets of salt and pepper shakers.
And we’re not talking about the run of the mill standard shakers that are familiar sights at restaurants. Instead, Bliss has pieced together a collection of unique decorative shakers, with no duplicate sets.
“I go to flea markets, yard sales and auctions just to see what types of sets I can get,” she said while looking over numerous curio cabinets and bookshelves filled with salt and pepper shakers in her home in Rimersburg. “There are so many out there.”
Sherry Bliss said she can easily recall which sets she already has so that she doesn’t buy a duplicate set while out shopping.
She said she looks for sets that are truly unique, and ones that are in good condition.
“You have to be sure they’re in good shape,” she said.
Currently, Sherry Bliss said they have nine cabinets in the house filled with the shakers.
“They’re everywhere — I’m running out of room,” she laughed.
“We’re just about overrun,” Larry Bliss added. “It’s kind of neat.”
He said that one of the best things about the hobby is that it is inexpensive and shakers aren’t hard to find.
Sherry Bliss said she buys most of her sets for only a dollar or a little more. Most are porcelain, while some are made of metal, glass or wood.
She said that some people who know about her collection will bring her new sets, and her late father-in-law also kept looking for new shakers while at yard sales.
While some of the salt and pepper shakers are old, and others are new, Sherry Bliss said she does not usually seek out antique sets as they can sometimes be too costly.
The shaker sets range in design from those dealing with holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, to many kinds of animals, to novelty sets that are sold at tourist destinations.
In one cabinet sits an “I Love Lucy” set of shakers, while another has slot machine shakers from a nearby casino. Many look like items of food.
Sherry Bliss said that a shaker set made to look like a set of teeth is one of her favorites. Other unusual sets are made to look like light bulbs, a violin and case, a set of mallets, a toothbrush and toothpaste, and a baseball salt shaker that sits in a pepper shaker that looks like a ball glove. She also pointed to a shaker set that looks like a pair of ants, as well as sets that resemble a small lock and key set, and a man sitting on a toilet.
“And they just keeping making more and more,” she said.
Her husband showed one shaker that is unique to the collection as it is only one piece. Lean it one way and the salt comes out, and lean it another and pepper comes out.
Sherry Bliss said she adds about 100 sets to her collection each year, and is hoping to hit a milestone number at some point.
“My goal is 5,000,” she said. “Then I don’t know what I’ll do.”
While some of the shakers are comical in their own right, Sherry Bliss said the funniest thing is that even with more than 4,000 shaker sets, not a single set is ever put to use.
“There’s not one I will use,” she said. “We buy the cardboard salt and pepper shakers from the dollar store.”
[EDITOR’S NOTE: If you have a unique collection or hobby, or know someone in the area who does, please let us know. We’d love to showcase your collecting story in The Leader-Vindicator. Email your ideas to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net or call (814) 275-3131 ext. 225.]
