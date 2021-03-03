NEW BETHLEHEM – An important concern on the minds of all of this year’s Readers Choice recipients was how their daily business would have to adapt to life in a pandemic.
“Like many other areas of the country, COVID-19 has had a big impact on our community,” said Dr. Brandon Doverspike, winner of The Leader-Vindicator’s Readers Choice for Favorite Family Practice Physician Caring for Pediatric Patients.
He said that the pandemic’s biggest impact on all the healthcare workers at BHS Primary Care, formerly Semeyn Family Practice, in Fairmount City has been the extensive reliance on telehealth services.
“Things had slowed down quite a bit at our office with the initial lockdown back in March 2020,” Doverspike said, noting that the office was “strictly telehealth” for a few months at the beginning of the pandemic, providing patient care in a “Facetime or Skype type of format,” as well as through phone call visits in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. He said that as the healthcare workers’ familiarity with and understanding of the virus increased, the office again started seeing more patients in person. “For the past few months, we have been getting back to full speed.”
While telehealth has been helpful over the past year, and will be used in the future, Doverspike said it is not a total substitute for seeing patients face-to-face for annual wellness and well-child exams.
“Making sure our pediatric population is being seen to evaluate developmental milestones, routine vaccinations and regular checkups is essential regardless of the pandemic,” he said. Often times, Doverspike pointed out, it is at these routine visits where heart murmurs or other abnormalities may be detected. “The same holds true for our adult population. Prevention is the best form of medicine before a problem arises.”
Esther Clyde and Jennifer Hosey, owners of Canyon Coffee Co. in New Bethlehem, this year’s winner of The Readers Choice for Favorite Cup of Coffee, also found that their business had to adapt to life in a pandemic.
“Since we opened two months before the start of the pandemic, it is hard for us to know what it would be like to operate in a non-pandemic society,” Clyde and Hosey said.
In order to safely continue operations over the course of the pandemic, Clyde and Hosey said the coffee shop began utilizing Odeko, an online ordering application, which enabled them to limit contact and offer curbside pickup.
“It has become a favorable option for many locals,” the owners said.
Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, Clyde and Hosey said their first year of business “has been great.”
“Canyon Coffee is very grateful for how supportive this town has been,” the owners said. “We cannot thank our wonderful customers enough.”
Kathy Bowser of Rupp Real Estate and Appraisal Services in New Bethlehem, the Readers Choice winner for Favorite Real Estate Agent for the past five years, reported that in spite of the mandatory shutdown a few months into 2020, the business ended the year strong.
“Once the stay-at-home order was lifted, we got back into selling and had a very good year despite the three-or-so down months,” Bowser said, adding that once the restrictions were lifted, the business had to “adapt to the new normal just like most other businesses.”
Bowser attributes the later upswing to the ensuing lower interest rates and the realization on the part of many that they needed a bigger home in the wake of the quarantine.
“The clients have been fantastic,” she said. “The lower rates, and I believe [everyone having] to be cooped up in their homes for so long has them out wanting to purchase or sell homes.”
Even though folks were cooped up at home much more in the past year, people still needed to drive to work, to get groceries and even just to get out of the house to see Christmas lights. And because of that, auto body repair businesses were classified as “essential” during the shut downs.
But that doesn’t mean there weren’t still struggles, as experienced by the folks at Horvath Auto Body near Rimersburg, the winners of this year’s Readers Choice Award for Best Auto Body Repair.
“The pandemic has left us with daily struggles with car parts and having cars done at a reasonable time for our customers,” Horvath said. “It has been very tough getting parts from the shutdown of our manufacturers. As well as trying to help our customers and making sure we meet their needs. They are what keeps our doors open.”
Horvath, which has been in business more than 10 years, said that the main reason it made it through the past year is because they treat their customers like family.
“We can not express our gratitude to them or our community for choosing us to receive this award,” they said. “Your vote does not go unnoticed. We can not thank the community, customers, friends and family enough for all their support and encouragement. We work for you. Your happiness is our happiness.”
Cars may have been deemed essential during the pandemic, but many recreational activities and the businesses that rely on leisure time were hit hard over the past year.
At Porchvue Winery in the New Bethlehem area, the Readers Choice Award winner for Best Winery Experience, the business took full advantage of its outdoor areas during the last year.
“Since we had just opened our tasting room in September 2019, we did not have any direct comparison,” Pat and Eileen Conners said of their winery. “However we were blessed to have so much outdoor dining area which was a terrific draw, coupled with a summer filled with warm and sunny weekend days.”
In order to adapt to the pandemic-related restrictions, they said that they had to get creative.
“Our winery license allows for light snack foods to be served, but we were required to serve full meals in order for guests to stay on site to enjoy our wines,” the Conners said. “Thankfully we had a number of food truck vendors to help.”
They said they are currently looking for more vendors for this coming summer.
With people ready to get out of their homes, Porchvue was ready to offer a great, outdoor escape.
“The atmosphere, wine quality and diversity has been the draw,” the Conners said. “During the summer our farm setting and music Saturdays were so festive, and it has been wonderful to see our guests return repeatedly and to have the chance to catch up with others they have not seen for a while, or to meet new folks.”
All the recipients are honored by their selection as Readers Choice favorites and are looking forward to continuing to serve the community in a post-pandemic world.
“I am honored to receive the Readers Choice Award. I love serving the community that I was raised in and am thankful that I can give back to those patients and families that have helped shape me into who I am today,” Doverspike said, pointing to the unique experience of being able to treat and watch a child grow and flourish throughout the years. “I am proud of our community and look forward to continuing to serve and care for them.”
Bowser concurred.
“I am honored. My clients and customers are the best and are always super supportive of me,” she said, noting that her clients and customers become “friends” who often remain in touch after a sale. “They are also my best referrals to new customers. I am blessed.”
“It is very rewarding to be selected as a Readers Choice favorite,” Clyde and Hosey agreed. “From the very beginning, our goal has been to offer a quality cup of coffee.”