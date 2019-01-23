CLARION – Clarion County’s five-term chief prosecutor, District Attorney Mark Aaron, ended speculation on his future path of public service by announcing his campaign for Judge of the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.
In a 3-minute video posted on his campaign Facebook page on Monday, Aaron cited the importance of critical collaboration in his longstanding battle against drug dealers, child predators and those who victimize older citizens.
“You’ve read these stories, and some of you have lived them — suffering the consequences of someone else’s bad behavior. But whether it’s closing down a meth ring or cutting off the supply of heroin into Clarion County, the real heroes — the quiet partners we rely on to deliver justice — will never make the front page,” he said, adding, “They entrust their story to us as prosecutors, hoping for justice. This is real courage.”
Aaron said his decision to run for the upcoming court vacancy would be a continuation of his work on behalf of Clarion County citizens.
“After prayer and deep reflection, my family and I have decided to ask you, the voters to allow me to continue this work as Clarion County’s next judge — serving in the same courtroom — but serving not as a litigant or the Commonwealth, but justice, and the people of Clarion County,” he said.
As judge, Aaron has pledged a renewed urgency to modernize the court calling for “creative solutions to sentencing and probation supervision so when people make the choice to get off drugs our justice system can help them not only become productive citizens again but rejoin their families as mothers, fathers and sons and daughters.” The approach is based on Aaron’s belief in “balancing justice with mercy when possible.”
Aaron is a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from IUP and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
Aaron was born and raised in Limestone Township and now lives in Frogtown with his wife, Dew — the owner of “Dimples Delights by Dew” — a specialty bakery in downtown Clarion. Aaron is an avid hunter and outdoorsman who has enjoyed mentoring his three nephews, Zack, Michael and Nicholas. He is a co-owner of the Aaron farm in Crates — a family operation that has remained in his family for 200 years.
The candidate is a member of the National Rifle Association, is pro-life, and a strong advocate against domestic violence against women and children. He is a member of St. Nicholas Church in Crates.
