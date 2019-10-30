NEW BETHLEHEM – When “Mary Poppins” takes flight on the Redbank Valley High School stage this spring, it will be under the watchful eye of new musical director Julie Aaron.
Aaron, an English teacher at RVHS, will begin her new role after serving as assistant director in the drama department for the past two years. When the position of musical director became available earlier this year, following the retirement of longtime musical director Dr. Jack Gareis, Aaron said it seemed like a natural transition to step into the position.
“I’ve always loved directing, but was wary about directing musicals,” Aaron said, noting that she directed a few plays at Redbank in the past.
Wanting to be more involved with the students, she said that she stepped in as assistant director a couple of years ago to see if it would be something that she would want to do in the future.
“I had tried other things, but I never found my niche,” she said.
Upon deciding to accept the position of musical director, the next step for Aaron was to pick a show. Following the positive response to last year’s production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Aaron said she wanted to continue the tradition of producing a show that the whole family could enjoy.
“I knew I had to keep up the pace and do something that people would know,” she said. “I have big shoes to fill.”
After assessing the available options and the potential cast, Aaron decided that Disney’s “Mary Poppins” fit the bill. Aaron noted that the long-standing familiarity with the story and last year’s release of the sequel “Mary Poppins Returns” made it a logical choice for theater-goers of all ages.
“Everybody knows it [“Mary Poppins”], and a whole new generation has been introduced to it through the new movie,” Aaron said.
Enthusiasm and momentum started to grow as soon as the show selection was announced. In fact, Aaron and vocal director Carrie McIntire have already been receiving requests from interested students, faculty, parents and community members volunteering to help with the production.
“The kids are excited,” she said of the upcoming production. “We need a lot of volunteers to make this year’s musical spectacular.”
To that end, Aaron has organized a meeting for potential volunteers on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria.
“We are asking anyone interested in helping out with the musical to attend,” Aaron said, noting that volunteers are needed to assist with the Patron of the Arts program, costuming, advertising, ticket sales, props, lobby decorations and sales, and more. “The meeting will include a discussion of these job descriptions, and volunteers will be able to sign up to help out.”
Aaron emphasized that the meeting is open to any interested community members.
“I hope we get a good turnout,” she said. “The more people we can get involved the better.”
According to Aaron, auditions for the show will be held in December, with the cast list to be posted before Christmas break. Rehearsals will begin in January, and the show is slated to be performed in the high school auditorium April 3-5.
Although Aaron admitted that she is nervous about her new role, she said that she is looking forward to working with all the students involved in the production.
“I get excited when the kids are excited,” Aaron said, noting that several new faces are expected to grace the stage this year. She also said that she recently started a drama club that will hopefully continue to grow student interest in future musical productions.