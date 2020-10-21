NEW BETHLEHEM – In an experience that might be described as deja vu, crews from ABC News returned to Redbank Valley High School last week as they did four years ago to gauge student reaction to a presidential election.
ABC News correspondent Trevor Ault and crew visited Dr. Joe Harmon’s eighth grade Civics class, as well as Blane Gold’s Government class, on Thursday, Oct. 15 to talk with students about the Nov. 3 election for a piece that was set to air on “Nightline” last night (Tuesday).
Last week’s visit marked the fourth of its kind from the national news station, which previously sent crews to get reactions from RVHS students on the 2016 election, President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office in 2017 and the 2019 impeachment hearings.
“I have remained in constant contact with the producer since 2016,” Harmon said. “They have always mentioned wanting to come back for [this] election and catching up with our students.”
With the election just under three weeks away, Harmon said the focus of the latest ABC News’ piece was to see how eighth-graders were dealing with the election “both in class and personally,” as well as how the election is being taught in a “predominantly conservative demographic.”
“They also wanted to catch up with the seniors who were interviewed four years ago to see if their views had changed,” he said, noting that he was proud of how well all the students presented their thoughts and opinions on the elections and the presidential candidates. “They were great ambassadors for their age group and for Redbank Valley.”
While ABC News previously interviewed random students in each of his classes, Harmon said this time they asked for a smaller group for the in-class discussion due to pandemic concerns, which allowed Harmon to better prepare the students ahead of time.
“I was much more comfortable and familiar with the process and what to expect,” he said, noting that he was able to calm the students’ nerves, and help them collect their thoughts and present themselves well to a national audience. Although they were nervous at first, Harmon added that the students settled in after meeting the news crew and had fun interviewing with them.
“The news crew commented on how RVHS was a gem and how wonderful the students were to work with,” Harmon continued. “It is always wonderful to have ABC News in our school. I couldn’t be more pleased overall.”
Gold agreed with Harmon’s assessment.
“I was impressed by the thoughtful responses given by my seniors when interviewed,” Gold said, adding that the seniors were specifically chosen by ABC News because they were interviewed in 2016. “It was obvious that their viewpoints had matured over the last four years.”
As with the first visit, Harmon and Gold timed ABC’s latest visit with the school-wide mock election, organized and orchestrated by Gold’s AP Government students.
“Like in 2016, we coordinated with Cindy Callihan of the Clarion County Elections Office...to make the election as real as possible,” Gold said, explaining that the county provided paper ballots, voting booths, signage and a ballot box making the mock election as authentic as possible. “This wasn’t a simple classroom vote. It was almost an exact representation of what voters will see on Nov. 3.”
According to Gold, the goal of the election was to serve as a trial run for students who will be eligible to vote this year, as well as to serve as a learning experience for underclassmen.
“Hopefully they remember that it is a relatively simple process when they decide whether it is worth it to vote themselves,” he said.
The students’ political voices rang clear, as President Trump was the clear winner of the election, securing 370 student votes compared to Vice President Joe Biden’s 56 votes.
“I thought everything went really well,” Gold said. “It was indeed an authentic experience for our students.”