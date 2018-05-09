KITTANNING – ACMH announced this week that it is once again the recipient of the Healthgrades 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award, a designation that recognizes “superior performance of hospitals that have prevented the occurrence of serious, potentially avoidable complications for patients during hospital stays.”
The distinction places ACMH Hospital among the top 10 percent of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data for its excellent performance as evaluated by Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.
Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:
• 55.6 percent less likely to experience an accidental cut, puncture, perforation or hemorrhage during medical care, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
• 52.4 percent less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
• 62.8 percent less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
• 54.3 percent less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
During the most recent two-year study period Healthgrades 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals demonstrated excellent performance in safety provided for patients in the Medicare population, as measured by objective outcomes (risk-adjusted patient safety indicator rates) for 13 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).
“ACMH Hospital’s management and dedicated staff remain cognizant as to the importance and value of our ongoing investment in clinical quality and patient care,” said John Lewis, ACMH President and CEO. “We are routinely diligent in managing the community’s most valuable healthcare resource, and also to the safe management of illness and patient care.”
“We applaud the hospitals who have received the Healthgrades 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Their dedication and commitment to providing safe care creates tangible results for patients.”
“Through our continued work on infection prevention and extensive focus on risk mitigation and quality improvement, ACMH Hospital staff and physicians evidence exemplary patient outcomes,” said Joyce Wright, Vice President of Operational Excellence and Healthcare Informatics. “We are so proud of our staff and their commitment to making ACMH a safe environment for the provision of excellent patient care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.