KITTANNING – ACMH Hospital recently announced that it has been designated a UPMC Health Plan Hip and Knee Joint Replacement Surgery Center of Excellence.
This UPMC Health Plan program recognizes surgical facilities and orthopedic surgeons that demonstrate high quality outcomes, low complication rates, and the best patient experience for UPMC Health Plan members in need of joint replacement surgery.
“Hip and knee replacement surgery is a serious decision,” said Dr. James Backstrom, ACMH Hospital Chief Medical Officer. “Patients who choose ACMH Hospital are choosing a facility that has demonstrated high quality performance and commitment to UPMC Health Plan’s high standards for patient-centered care, best outcomes, and continuous quality improvement that achieves the best results and minimizes complications.”
Orthopedic surgeons and hospitals who are awarded the Center of Excellence designation have passed a rigorous credentialing process based upon established patient-centric and evidence-based best practices that result in best patient outcomes. In this process, they must demonstrate the finest patient experience throughout the entire care process, from presurgical consultation to postsurgical recovery and return to a functional lifestyle, and a commitment to continuous quality improvement.
“Hip and knee joint replacement surgeries are among the most frequently performed orthopedic surgeries in the U.S. and it’s important that UPMC Health Plan ensure our members receive the highest quality of care,” said Amy Helwig, chief quality officer at UPMC Health Plan.
“The goal of the Center of Excellence program is to help members make an informed decision about their care through better information on quality and outcomes so they can get back to doing the activities they enjoy.”
To learn more about the UPMC Health Plan Hip and Knee Joint Replacement Surgery Center of Excellence, contact Armstrong Orthopedic Associates at (724) 545-2205, olingerm@acmh.org or visit www.acmh.org/orthopedics. Additional information can also be found at upmchp.us/hip-knee-coe.