KITTANNING – On Dec. 2, the Kittanning Salvation Army stopped at ACMH Hospital to pick up hundreds of gifts donated by ACMH staff for their “Treasures for Children” program.
Each year, tags are placed on a Christmas tree in the ACMH Hospital cafeteria for interested staff members to take. On the card, the Salvation Army provides the name of a child, their age, clothing sizes and a Christmas gift wish.
Over the last four years, the ACMH Hospital Dietary Department has coordinated the campaign with the Salvation Army to help area families during the Christmas season. This year was no different, and 100 children are receiving gifts purchased by ACMH Hospital staff.
Trisha Brice, manager of the ACMH Nutrition Services Department, commented on the numerous donations: “This year, we are seeing an even greater need in the community, and we are happy to be responding to the call for help. I am very proud and happy with the results, especially knowing that many of us have increased stress and responsibilities during this time, and everyone was still able to come through in fulfilling all 100 requests that were made.”