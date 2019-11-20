CLARION – Daniel M. Shingledecker of Clarion was sworn in last Thursday night as acting coroner of Clarion County by Clarion County Judge James G. Arner.
Shingledecker was sworn in following the death last week of Coroner Randall Stom.
Shingledecker is a 2006 graduate of Clarion Area High School. He attended Clarion University for a year before transferring to the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science where he graduated with a degree in Embalming and Funeral Directing. He then continued his education by attending Point Park University, graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree with a concentration in Funeral Service in 2010.
He joined the staff of Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in 2014 and continues to work there and also serves as facilities manager for Clarion Forest VNA.
“In 90 days, Clarion County Commissioners will submit a name to the Senate through Scott Hutchinson for a replacement to complete Stom’s unexpired term,” said Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan. “Then, the Senate does their thing, and the House is involved, and if they are all in agreement on a name, it is sent to the governor. The nominee has to be of the same political party as Stom, a Republican. Shingledecker is also a registered Republican.”
Stom did not name a chief deputy coroner, and following his death, Sheriff Rex Munsee assumed a temporary acting role but was not sworn in.
Shingledecker and his wife, Moira, have a daughter and a son, Ruthie and William. He is an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion and is a son of Mark and Tricia Shingledecker of Clarion.