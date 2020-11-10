HARRISBURG – The COVID-19 outbreak continues to hit local counties hard, as state officials on Monday listed Clarion, Armstrong and a number of surrounding counties as “substantial” transmission percentages.
In the last six days, the number of coronavirus cases jumped from 264 to 351 in Clarion County.
Although Clarion County’s death toll attributed to COVID-19 remained at four deaths, Armstrong County saw its number of deaths from the virus rise from 22 to 26 in just the last six days.
The number of virus cases in Armstrong County also rose from 827 to 977 in that timespan.
Butler County also reported four additional deaths attributed to coronavirus in the past six days, raising that county’s total from 28 to 32. The county also saw the number of virus cases rise from 1,996 to 2,375.
Also in the area, Jefferson County virus cases rose from 239 to 309 in the last six days, while Venango County rates climbed from 313 to 429, and Forest County saw its number of cases rise from 19 to 21. So far during the pandemic, four deaths attributed to the virus have been reported in Jefferson County, with one apiece in Venango and Forest counties.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the state and nation, the Pennsylvania Department of Health noted on Monday that the growing rates in Clarion, Armstrong, Butler, Jefferson and Venango counties, among others, were “concerning.” They were listed among 38 of the state’s counties to be categorized as having a “substantial level of community transmission.”
The statewide percent-positivity went up to 6.9 percent from 6.1 percent last week.
Locally, Armstrong County’s percentage was the third highest in the state at 13.1 percent, following only Bedford County at 17.5 percent and Indiana County at 14 percent.
Venango County’s percent-positivity rate was listed as 11.8 percent, Butler County’s at 8.1 percent, and both Clarion and Jefferson counties at 6.9 percent.
“Each of these counties and the state as a whole bears watching as the state continues to monitor all available data,” the state said.
On Monday, the Department of Health states that there were 3,402 new cases statewide, in addition to 2,909 new cases reported Sunday, Nov. 8 for a two-day total of 6,311 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 234,296.
Of those who have tested positive to date in Pennsylvania, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Approximately 2 percent are ages 5-12.
• Approximately 5 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 14 percent are ages 19-24.
• Approximately 36 percent are ages 25-49.
• Approximately 21 percent are ages 50-64.
• Approximately 20 percent are ages 65 or older.
There are 1,652 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 353 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
As of Monday, Butler Memorial Hospital was reporting 26 COVID-related patients, with four in intensive care. Clarion Hospital was reporting four patients, with none currently in ICU.
In nursing and personal care homes in the state, there are 27,729 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,879 cases among employees, for a total of 33,608 at 1,115 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,907 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 12,975 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.