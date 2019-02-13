CLARION – Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley Tuesday morning approved two resolutions to apply for additional funding for the $5 million to $6 million Brady Tunnel, pending legal review.
The two grants being sought include a DCNR Round 25 grant of $500,000 with a 50 percent match (match already secured), and DCED Greenways Trails and Recreation Program Grant for $250,000 with a 15 percent match.
Chris Ziegler of the Allegheny Valley Land Trust thanked the commissioners for their support but said “we’ll be back” with additional grant requests.
How much is the entire project going to cost?
“The estimate, until the engineering design is done, we won’t really have a number,” said Ziegler. “The feasibility study from about 2014 is about $6 million, but that’s treating every inch of the tunnel. We don’t have to do anything with the middle of the tunnel and it’s in excellent condition. We’re probably closer to $5 million.”
Ziegler previously explained that the tunnel leads to a spur that connects with five additional miles of trail owned by Allegheny Valley Land Trust on the other side of the tunnel. East Brady is a spur that is on the main part of the Pittsburgh to Erie Trail. Ziegler said the tunnel is instrumental in the success of the Erie to Pittsburgh corridor. The project includes lining the tunnel about 750 feet on the north entrance and about 450 feet on the south entrance.
“We’re looking at putting a bid package together ready for mid-April and a groundbreaking on May 10,” Ziegler said. “We’re not going to sit around and wait. There’s other funding available from foundations that we will try and get to finish out the summer at the northern portal. There is a $3 million multimodal grant that we will be coming back to you for submission. That could take care of a big chunk of it.”
The commissioners Tuesday also approved a four-year contract with the UMWA representing Children and Youth Services case workers providing a 2.5 percent pay increase each year.
The contract, under negotiation for several years with UMWA, provided the same 2.5 percent increase given this year to all non-union employees.
Commissioners accepted the resignation of Cherin Abdelsami, director of Assessment/GIS and Lori Switzer. Abdelsami resigned for a position in the private sector in Pittsburgh. Assistant Director Lauren Elder is serving as interim director for assessment and GIS. The GIS function could be handled through Public Safety and 911. A move to enable public review of GIS records was tabled and it was “back to the drawing board” until a new director is hired. The position had been advertised.
A new position of special projects coordinator was approved and Rose Logue, former director of accounting, was hired as a part-time, nonexempt employee at no more than 29 hours per week at a salary of $25.42 per hour. The effective date was Jan. 29.
The commissioners approved the start of five- to 10-year capital improvement plans and long-term financial projects and goals.
“We need to get started as soon as possible on this,” said Tharan. Logue will play an important part in helping develop the plan.
Clarion County Eyes Possible Tower
A tower inspection by Robert Heathe will include structural tower mapping, TIA inspection, and tower analysis at a cost of $7,250.
“That project is for a tower in Strattanvile that if we have a good report on that, they will be giving us that 400 foot tower,” said Tharan. “That tower would then replace the tower that we are currently renting at Trinity Point by 2020.
Public Safety Director Jeff Smathers explained the tower situation.
“The tower is currently owned by Robert Greene and is well known in the area as the Motorola Tower,” Smathers said. “It was constructed in 1997 by Motorola. We’re trying to consolidate and save rental fees on some of our towers. The Trinity site is $36,000 a year rental with the 3 to 5 percent increase every year after 2020 and our lease runs out.
“I reached out to Mr. Greene to see if he would be interested doing a co-location and he said he would be interested in transferring the ownership of the tower to Clarion County. I then contacted Mr. Heathe and asked him to do a tower analysis to make sure we’re buying it safe, solid, and secure. He does all the state towers inspections and he said he would come in, do the structural analysis, the full inspection from top to bottom, and also the power analysis. He’s basically telling us what’s the maximum load we can put on the tower.”
Tharan also said the commissioners are going to get a price from him on relighting the tower with LED lights, if the county goes through with this project.
“This is all part of our plan to acquire towers so we can then eventually work on that subject that has been out there for about 10 years — broadband communications for all the rural areas,” Tharan said. “Jeff assures me he could hit anywhere in the county for communications with a tower being 400 feet high. In order to get broadband communications to the rural area the only way we could ever achieve it is through towers.”
A tower system like this would allow emergency communications throughout Clarion County.
“We would be able to relay communications out to the other sites,” Smathers said. “You have to have a master site like this that’s pretty much centralized in the county. At the current time we are only on two towers. The plan is to move to a smaller footprint and by raising the height of the tower we’re on, I can propagate out to others.”
Another project to refine communications includes an EMMCO West Communications Projects Grant. EMMCO West pays 60 percent ($13,206) and Clarion County pays 40 percent ($8,804). “This helps us keep from being by the river without a paddle,” said Tharan.
