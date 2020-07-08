HARRISBURG – With the entire state of Pennsylvania recently moving into the green phase of reopening, several new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region over the past two weeks.
Clarion County saw its total number of cases rise from 33 two weeks ago to 48 as of Tuesday. Two deaths have been reported in the county.
In Armstrong County, the number of new cases increased from 70 to 79 in the last two weeks, with the number of deaths related to the virus remaining at six.
While the death totals attributed to the coronavirus remained at 13 in Butler County, the number of confirmed cases rose, increasing from 273 two weeks ago to 370 as of Tuesday.
Jefferson County also saw a rise in the number of overall cases, from 21 to 30 in the past two weeks. One death has been reported in that county.
The number of cases also went up for Venango County, which increased from 17 to 28 cases. Forest County’s total remained steady at seven cases. No deaths have been reported in either county.
As of Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 995 positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the statewide total to 91,299.
Statewide, there have been 6,787 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away, and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
State officials reminded residents that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, they said.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• 1 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 3 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 8 percent are ages 19-24.
• 37 percent are ages 25-49.
• Nearly 24 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 27 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes in Pennsylvania, there are 18,003 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,359 cases among employees, for a total of 21,362 at 719 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,626 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.