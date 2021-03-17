NEW BETHLEHEM – In a second year when life for a high school senior is anything but a normal experience, one Redbank Valley High School parent recently initiated an effort to create memories for the Class of 2021.
Adopt a Senior Redbank Valley High School Class of 2021 is a Facebook page created by Alana Wadding that encourages family, friends or community members to “adopt” a student in this year’s graduating class by showing them a little extra encouragement.
“The thought is that once a senior is adopted by someone, that person makes a commitment or pledge to send an encouraging letter, card, gift card, book, snacks or a small gift to their student,” Wadding explained. “This is a stressful time for them when they should be celebrating.”
Wadding said that she decided to spearhead the Adopt a Senior initiative at RVHS after receiving an invitation to participate in a similar program in the Armstrong School District.
“What I saw was absolutely amazing,” she said of the Armstrong program. “The student posts detailing what they plan to do after graduation, as well as the thank you posts were very uplifting.”
In discussing her idea with her daughter, who is a senior this year, Wadding decided that the program was just the boost that Redbank Valley’s Class of 2021 needed.
“Unfortunately, these kids have not had what we would consider a normal senior year,” she said, noting that many of the events and gatherings that seniors look forward to are not possible this year due to the pandemic. “With all the anxiety, stress and feelings of being cheated out of these things, it seemed that a program like this was the least we could do for them.”
The RVHS Adopt a Senior Facebook page went live on March 4, and Wadding said the response has been good.
“The page is growing every day, and I hope to see more participants in the weeks to come,” she said.
In order to have the opportunity to be a part of the program, Wadding encouraged members of the RVHS Class of 2021 or their families to create a short post on the program’s Facebook page with information and photos about the senior including future plans, hobbies, clubs or sports they participate in, as well as other things they enjoy doing. Students are reminded that the Facebook page is a public forum and that they should be cautious when sharing private information.
In turn, individuals wishing to adopt a senior should peruse the posts and select a senior to support.
“It may be a child you had in preschool, a neighbor, grandchild, someone going to college in your work field or someone you just want to make feel special,” Wadding said, noting that seniors can be adopted by more than one individual.
Once a connection is made, adopters are then asked to reach out to their senior via Facebook Messenger with well wishes and words of encouragement, and to make arrangements to drop off or send small gifts if appropriate.
“I am so happy with the outpouring support so far,” Wadding said. “My hope is that we can get every senior to participate and shower them with some extra love before graduation.”
For more information on the Adopt a Senior initiative, visit www.facebook.com/Adopt-a-Senior-Redbank-Valley-HS-Class-of-2021-104323941724705.