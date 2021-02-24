KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials are gearing up to help provide relief funding to restaurants, taverns and hotels that have been impacted by COVID-19.
“It’s the goal of the county to get the money into the hands of those in need,” said Justin Nolder of the Armstrong County Department of Economic Development.
At their Feb. 18 meeting, Nolder told county commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian that his department has begun to contact eligible businesses in the county to alert them of the upcoming funding through the state’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).
As part of the program, the county anticipates receiving a grant of roughly $733,212 which requires counties to establish a grant program for eligible businesses within the hospitality industry adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nolder said businesses that qualify can receive aid ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.
“There are very specific guidelines and requirements that have to be met,” Myers explained, noting that the county’s process will be consistent with how previous funding was distributed.
According to the program, the county is to establish program guidelines by March 15 and make available an application to eligible businesses to apply for CHIRP funding. Applications from eligible businesses within the county will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the county’s CHIRP funds have been exhausted or by June 15, whichever occurs first.
Eligible applicants shall be hospitality industry businesses that have a North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) designation within the Accommodation subsector (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722) and where accommodations, food or drink is served to or provided for the public, with or without charge. An Eligible business will be required to have fewer than 300 full-time equivalent employees; have a maximum tangible net worth of not more than $15 million; was in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, and remains in operation and does not intend to permanently cease operations within one year of the date of application; and COVID-19 has had an adverse economic impact on the eligible business which makes the grant request necessary to support the ongoing operations.
The commissioners said the funding would help a number of businesses that have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.
“Everybody knows the impact those businesses have faced,” Myers said. “We hope it’s not too little, too late.”
Fabian said that after the county distributed similar funding last year, there were a number of other businesses seeking additional aid.
Renshaw also noted that the county is only the pass-through for the funding, and doesn’t set up the guidelines.
“We just sign the checks, we don’t make the rules,” he said.
Any Armstrong County eligible business that wishes to be notified when the CHIRP applications are available or has any questions, should email contact information — including a first and last name, the business name, a day time phone number and email address — to CHIRP@co.armstrong.pa.us.
Other Business
• Also at their Feb. 18 meeting, the commissioners approved awarding $5,000 in Marcellus Legacy funding to the Armstrong Conservation District to be used toward a larger stream bank stabilization project along Cowanshannock Creek near Buttermilk Falls. The conservation district has also received a $93,000 grant for the project.
• Snow Shearer of the Armstrong County Assistance Office was reappointed to a three-year term on the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board.