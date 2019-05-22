RIMERSBURG – Officials with the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service made an emotional appeal to Rimersburg Borough Council members Monday night, asking for help with an effort to recruit and retain employees for the struggling service.
“I’ve shed a lot of tears,” SCCAS director Fred Vasbinder told Rimersburg officials of the struggles that many EMS agencies face today. “I don’t want to see the ambulance service shut down.”
Several SCCAS representatives were on hand Monday evening to meet with Rimersburg Borough Council, as well as health insurance representatives from the Leach Agency of New Bethlehem and borough solicitor William Hager III.
Vasbinder explained that in order to help bring in new employees, and to keep current ones, he would like to offer something that many small ambulance services do not — health insurance. While SCCAS cannot create its own group health insurance plan because too many members would opt out, it was explained that the borough could allow SCCAS employees to join Rimersburg’s group plan, at no cost to the borough. The SCCAS employees would pay their own premiums.
While he had some “worst case scenario” liability concerns for the borough council, Hager advised the group that it would be legal and up to the council to decide how to proceed.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” said Ed Goth of the Leach Agency.
Councilman Tim Yeany said that if there is no risk for the borough, he would support the move.
“They are serving our community,” Yeany said. “What not do it?”
SCCAS board member Brenda Kindel told the group that if the ambulance service were to shut down, it would likely take longer for area residents to get the medical help they need during a critical time.
“EMS is in a crisis,” SCCAS representative Sue Hockenberry said, noting that it’s not just SCCAS that finds itself short of money and employees. She said many of the current people involved with the service put in many hours more than they are paid for.
“If we didn’t have a love for this, we wouldn’t be here,” she said. “We have a love for this community.”
Rimerburg Borough Council members gave the go-ahead for SCCAS to look more into the matter and to bring back a proposal with the number of people who would be added to the borough’s health plan. The goal, officials said, is to have something in place by July 1 for the employees.
“We’ll do what we can,” council president Roger Crick said.
Other Business
• Several East Broad Street residents brought their concerns to the council about a house along the street that reportedly is home to at least 14 people, with children on the street, garbage piled up on the property, and at least 20 cats running around the community.
The council directed the police department to look into the matter.
• Council members agreed to seek bids for the summer’s sealcoating project, which would possibly include a portion of Back Street from Monterey Road to Cherry Run Road, Eccles Street from Mill Street to Route 861, Stewart Alley, Craig Street and Acme Street Extension.
• Officials discussed the need to cleanup and perform repairs to the basement area of the Rimersburg Community Building. Water getting into the basement has created a mold problem, and officials said that if the borough planned to keep the building open for public use something would need to be done to make it a safe, healthy place.
Crick noted that the borough could apply for a grant through the county to fund the work.
• Discussions about street sweeping in the borough continued Monday night, with council members apparently abandoning the idea of purchasing a new street sweeper at the present time. Officials said they would try using salt on the streets next winter instead of only anti-skid material, with hope that there would be less to clean up after winter. Officials noted the borough could rent a street sweeper if its aging sweeper is no longer up to the task.