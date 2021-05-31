RIMERSBURG – A surprise presentation this past week brought the Pennsylvania American Legion’s top award for teachers back to small Union School District, where an elementary teacher there was honored for the second time in her career for inspiring patriotism in her students.
At the start of Wednesday’s fifth grade graduation program at Union High School, teacher Rachel Kindel was announced as the recipient of the 2020 Teacher of the Year award, presented by the state’s American Legion organization.
“Not just locally, but for the entire state of Pennsylvania,” said Steve Wiencek, spokesman for American Legion Post 454 of Rimersburg, which nominated Kindel for the award. “Right here in our little area.”
The recent award is actually the second time Kindel has received the honor, having first received the award in 2013.
“It’s such an honor to receive an award like this,” Kindel said on Friday. “I’m just a simple school teacher from a small district.”
She explained that the award is actually from last year, but due to the pandemic, the American Legion was unable to hold its statewide convention in 2020. She said she believes the award will be officially presented at the group’s gathering later this summer. She also said she is very grateful to Terry Custer and the local American Legion post for nominating her for this honor.
“To sit in a room surrounded by the men and women, these heroes, and they’re honoring you — I feel like, ‘Who am I receiving this honor?’” she said of her first experience in 2013, describing it as “very rewarding, very humbling.”
Kindel, who taught sixth grade at Rimersburg Elementary School for many years, would bring students to Rimersburg Cemetery every May to help local veterans place flags on the hundreds of graves of veterans in the large cemetery just prior to Memorial Day.
With the closing of the Rimersburg school last year, and the shifting of sixth grade classes to the high school for this year, Kindel moved to teach fifth grade at Sligo Elementary School. She said school administrators immediately decided to keep the tradition going despite the five miles between the school and the cemetery.
The fifth-graders were bussed to Rimersburg a couple of weeks ago to place the flags, and to hear Kindel’s annual talk about a local veteran who made the ultimate sacrifice. This year, she told the students about Spc. Ross A. McGinnis, a nearby Knox resident who gave his life to save his comrades while deployed in Iraq in 2006. He posthumously received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions.
Kindel said that she always tells the students to look around at the veterans at the cemetery, telling them that by simply enlisting in the military, the people right there with them were “willing to sacrifice their lives for us and put their dreams on hold.”
“To me, it’s all about remembering and taking the time to remember,” Kindel said.
Members of the local American Legion post said they greatly appreciate Kindel’s efforts in teaching her students to remember those who served.
“Rachel constantly displays virtues of patriotism by demonstrating respect, understanding and gratitude toward the United States of America and its veterans,” Wiencek read at the program Wednesday from a certificate of appreciation presented by local American Legion Post Commander Terry L. Custer. “Her support and understanding of their sacrifices and their success, her gratitude for the freedoms we all enjoy, and for educating others to respect and appreciate the United States of America and the accomplishments and efforts of its veterans, are qualities that distinguish her as exceptional and deserving of this award.”
In addition to the honors from the American Legion, Kindel also received a citation from state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, as well as a proclamation from Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Ed Heasley and Wayne Brosius.
Brosius was on hand at Wednesday’s program, along with county Veterans Affairs director Judy Zerbe, to present the proclamation to Kindel.
“Rachel Kindel has positively impacted many children’s lives in Clarion County as a teacher of Union School District for 23 years,” Brosius read from the proclamation, noting that Kindel’s efforts will have a “long lasting, positive effect on the entire Clarion County community.”
After the program, Union elementary principal Tom Minick said that Kindel “possesses the passion and drive to find creative ways to enhance instruction for all of her students.”
“After the bell has rung and students go home, Mrs. Kindel can be found in her classroom taking extra time to enhance her lessons so her instruction will be engaging for all of her students,” he said, adding that while Kindel has a deep passion for teaching math, “she has a deeper passion and enthusiasm for the United States of America.”
“Mrs. Kindel loves to teach her students about the history of war and the sacrifice of men and women in relation to wars,” Minick said. “She teaches students about the importance of being patriotic and examples of patriotic acts that have been established and that need to continue so traditions and the sacrifices of men and women will never be forgotten.”
Minick added that Kindel places a high priority in ensuring that all students understand the importance of Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
“For her to be honored as the American Legion Teacher of the Year in 2013 and 2020 is of no surprise to all that know her. We are very thankful that she has made Sligo her home, and her place of employment Union School District, because she is a blessing to the district, community and the United States of America,” he said.