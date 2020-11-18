NEW BETHLEHEM – A new year could mean a new direction for the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, as a shrinking handful of officials grapple with board member resignations and event cancelations.
Unable to take any official action at their meeting last Thursday at the Redbank Valley Public Library due to having too few board members in attendance, chamber members brainstormed ideas for how the group can move forward into 2021.
“It’s always been difficult to find people to serve to begin with,” chamber board member Gordon Barrows said as only he, chamber president Austin Blose and newly appointed member Shelly Hammond attended the November meeting, usually the last meeting of the year.
In the last several months, Ryan Wells, Mary Benton and Andrea Truitt have all resigned from the board, and last week, Blose said that resignation letters had been received from Amanda Coon and Ty Poster.
Like other business at the meeting — such as approving the chamber’s 2021 budget — the resignations could not be approved due to the lack of quorum.
Still on the board, but not in attendance at the meeting, are members Jamie Lefever, Tim and Jenn Murray, Tyler Ruby, Rusty Price and Brendan Allison.
According to the group’s bylaws, seven board members are needed in order to conduct business.
Blose said the lack of attendance stymied efforts to appoint new members to the vacancies, as well as to approve the chamber’s budget for the new year. He said that while the group did not traditionally meet in December, he would call for a meeting with the hopes of having a quorum to vote on those matters.
“Now more than ever we need the help,” he said, noting that the pandemic has limited the chamber’s activities this year. “But we can’t use that as an excuse to not keep moving forward.”
And since no action could be taken, Blose, Barrows and Hammond looked ahead, brainstorming ideas for the chamber into 2021 and beyond.
Blose suggested that he would like to see the chamber shift its focus to tourism in the area, pointing out that tourism continues to grow in the region while old industries disappear.
“It brings in foot traffic, it brings in outside dollars,” he said of tourism, adding that if the Redbank Valley and Clarion County want a brighter future, “we need to do something different.”
Barrows said the chamber has talked in the past about playing a greater role in tourism.
“Its obviously something we can highlight more,” he said.
Hammond pointed to grants that are available for tourism, and Blose suggested the chamber boost its brand awareness by creating a new logo that would highlight the local waterways, trails and Peanut Butter Festival.
Barrows encouraged Blose to share his ideas with the chamber board members not in attendance in order to “kick off the new year with a new start.” He proposed looking at how other chambers of commerce embrace the tourism model.
“Doing nothing will get us the same result,” Blose said, adding that many of the events the chamber already hosts are tied into tourism.
Presenting an overall vision, but taking it step by step, was suggested by Barrows who acknowledged a division among the board in recent months.
“Our one big hurdle is the vacancies,” Blose said of the empty board seats. While Blose said he had a couple of prospective candidates to fill the openings, Barrows suggested reaching out to the chamber’s full membership to see who might be interested.
In an email vote taken this week, Gennie Gerow and Mitch Blose were appointed to two of the chamber board vacancies.